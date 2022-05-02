Outbreaks of severe weather to pound the central US into late week
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 2, 2022 12:20 PM EDT
|
Updated May 2, 2022 12:53 PM EDT
Severe weather will ignite over the south-central U.S. into the new week with rain from the storms helping the region’s severe drought.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect outbreaks of severe weather to occur daily as a volatile weather pattern remains in place across the United States this week, putting hard-hit areas of the Plains at risk again for damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes that will pose a threat to life and property.
The end of April and beginning of May have featured a multitude of severe weather reports across the middle of the nation, including a destructive tornado near Wichita, Kansas, pelting hail in Nebraska and vivid displays of lightning from the air.
Following another elevated risk of destructive weather in the south-central Plains at the start of the week, forecasters say the active trend of daily severe storm threats will continue through the rest of the week, with different areas of focus for the most intense thunderstorms.
The Ohio Valley has largely been spared from severe weather events in recent weeks, but a corridor from Arkansas to Ohio is expected to be right within the heart of hefty thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
"The primary threat across the Ohio Valley on Tuesday is expected to be locally damaging winds. This can lead to damage to trees and isolated power outages," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said, adding that hail up to the size of quarters would also be possible.
These hazards will be most likely to occur in areas where the sun breaks out following rain and non-severe thunderstorms that are expected to move through a swath of the region during the morning hours.
Motorists traveling along stretches of interstates 40, 55, 64, 65 and 70 can face periods of reduced visibility and a heightened risk of hydroplaning during the downpours produced by the storms. Incidents of flash flooding are expected to be localized, and motorists are advised to find an alternate route if floodwaters are encountered.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"The severe weather in the Ohio Valley on Tuesday may pale in comparison to the severe weather outbreak that is expected to reemerge across the southern Plains on Wednesday," Douty said.
AccuWeather's expert team of meteorologists is tracking a storm system that will eject from the Rockies and into the nation's midsection, touching off another round of dangerous weather at midweek.
A significant risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes is expected to take aim from portions of northwestern Texas to central Oklahoma late Wednesday, with some severe risk extending as far south as the Big Bend of Texas and as far north as southwestern Missouri.
"Some of the tornadoes in the high-risk area can be strong and lead to major damage should they track through populated areas. Hail the size of baseballs could smash windows and damage roofs," Douty said.
Residents throughout the region will want to be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy structure should a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning be issued for their area, as well as have a means of receiving alerts after dark.
"As the storms track east into Wednesday night, the tornado threat is expected to lessen as straight-line wind damage becomes the main concern," Douty said.
Even though western parts of this region could use significant rainfall due to ongoing drought, the rain may come down too quickly for the ground to absorb properly, leading to incidents of flash flooding.
Thursday is expected to mark the start of a multi-day stretch of dry, tranquil weather across the Plains as the storms shift eastward into the middle and lower Mississippi Valley.
The zone between I-20 in Louisiana and I-70 near St. Louis and southern Illinois is expected to be the main focus of severe weather dangers Thursday afternoon and evening. By the end of the week, the Southeast coast could be in line for the hefty thunderstorms.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Outbreaks of severe weather to pound the central US into late week
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 2, 2022 12:20 PM EDT | Updated May 2, 2022 12:53 PM EDT
Severe weather will ignite over the south-central U.S. into the new week with rain from the storms helping the region’s severe drought.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect outbreaks of severe weather to occur daily as a volatile weather pattern remains in place across the United States this week, putting hard-hit areas of the Plains at risk again for damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes that will pose a threat to life and property.
The end of April and beginning of May have featured a multitude of severe weather reports across the middle of the nation, including a destructive tornado near Wichita, Kansas, pelting hail in Nebraska and vivid displays of lightning from the air.
Following another elevated risk of destructive weather in the south-central Plains at the start of the week, forecasters say the active trend of daily severe storm threats will continue through the rest of the week, with different areas of focus for the most intense thunderstorms.
The Ohio Valley has largely been spared from severe weather events in recent weeks, but a corridor from Arkansas to Ohio is expected to be right within the heart of hefty thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
"The primary threat across the Ohio Valley on Tuesday is expected to be locally damaging winds. This can lead to damage to trees and isolated power outages," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said, adding that hail up to the size of quarters would also be possible.
These hazards will be most likely to occur in areas where the sun breaks out following rain and non-severe thunderstorms that are expected to move through a swath of the region during the morning hours.
Motorists traveling along stretches of interstates 40, 55, 64, 65 and 70 can face periods of reduced visibility and a heightened risk of hydroplaning during the downpours produced by the storms. Incidents of flash flooding are expected to be localized, and motorists are advised to find an alternate route if floodwaters are encountered.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"The severe weather in the Ohio Valley on Tuesday may pale in comparison to the severe weather outbreak that is expected to reemerge across the southern Plains on Wednesday," Douty said.
AccuWeather's expert team of meteorologists is tracking a storm system that will eject from the Rockies and into the nation's midsection, touching off another round of dangerous weather at midweek.
A significant risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes is expected to take aim from portions of northwestern Texas to central Oklahoma late Wednesday, with some severe risk extending as far south as the Big Bend of Texas and as far north as southwestern Missouri.
"Some of the tornadoes in the high-risk area can be strong and lead to major damage should they track through populated areas. Hail the size of baseballs could smash windows and damage roofs," Douty said.
Residents throughout the region will want to be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy structure should a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning be issued for their area, as well as have a means of receiving alerts after dark.
"As the storms track east into Wednesday night, the tornado threat is expected to lessen as straight-line wind damage becomes the main concern," Douty said.
Even though western parts of this region could use significant rainfall due to ongoing drought, the rain may come down too quickly for the ground to absorb properly, leading to incidents of flash flooding.
Thursday is expected to mark the start of a multi-day stretch of dry, tranquil weather across the Plains as the storms shift eastward into the middle and lower Mississippi Valley.
The zone between I-20 in Louisiana and I-70 near St. Louis and southern Illinois is expected to be the main focus of severe weather dangers Thursday afternoon and evening. By the end of the week, the Southeast coast could be in line for the hefty thunderstorms.
More to see:
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo