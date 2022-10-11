Severe storms, isolated tornadoes to threaten Northeast

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the northeastern United States on Thursday and Thursday night, and AccuWeather meteorologists expect flash flooding and severe weather, including the risk of isolated tornadoes, to unfold. The volatile weather will affect some of the largest metropolitan areas in the region including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

The greatest risk of severe weather will occur after 4 p.m. EDT Thursday, but there could be dangers beginning even earlier in the afternoon in the risk zone, which stretches from upstate New York to eastern North Carolina. More than 45 million people live within the corridor expected to experience stormy conditions.

Strong wind gusts will be the most prevalent hazard from the storms with the likelihood that tree branches can break and come crashing down. As a result, scattered power outages will be possible. Torrential downpours will threaten flash flooding as well as flooding in developed areas.

There is the potential for a couple of isolated tornadoes to spin up in the strongest storms. Although the risk of tornadoes is low, any twisters that do touch down could also be concealed by heavy rain or low-hanging clouds. AccuWeather forecasters say that this fact underscores the need for people to stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a means for receiving severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. The AccuWeather app is one source that provides these critical weather alerts.

Small hail could accompany some of the strongest thunderstorms as well.

The storm system triggering the thunderstorms across the Northeast was behind severe weather that ignited from the Midwest to the Southern states on Wednesday. Likely tornadoes struck the Milwaukee suburbs, leading to damage and power outages, as powerful storms raced toward Lake Michigan during the midday and early afternoon hours. Dozens of damaging wind and large hail reports, with hailstones up to 2 inches in diameter, were tallied across nearly a dozen states by the Storm Prediction Center.

The system’s cold front is heading eastward and is poised to bring storms with high winds and torrential rain in several rounds from eastern North Carolina to eastern New York and New England into Thursday night.

Multiple rounds of windswept rain, some with thunder and lightning, will affect the New York City area Thursday night. The anticipated adverse and potentially severe weather conditions forced Major League Baseball to postpone the ALDS game at Yankee Stadium between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees until Friday. The same storm system triggered a multiple-hour rain delay with the NLDS game on Wednesday between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta.

Both the thunderstorms and showers have the potential to organize into multiple lines that will contain brief periods of strong winds and downpours. In other words, it is possible that some of the severe weather will occur without any thunder or lightning. Areas from the central Appalachians to northern New England are most likely to experience torrential downpours without thunder and lightning.

As the line of showers and storms swing through, flight delays will be possible at major airport hubs.

In New England, a longer-lasting period of heavy rain and strong winds is likely to occur due to the orientation of the drenching weather as it moves through the region.

Strong south to southeast winds that occur ahead of the cold front and during the rain can be locally damaging and lead to a period of rough seas and travel disruptions in Long Island, New York, and New England Thursday night into Friday morning.

If it were not for ongoing drought conditions in much of New England, widespread flooding might result. Much of the rain that falls may be absorbed by the landscape. However, in some locations, the rain may still come down so hard and fast that it may quickly run off and lead to flash flooding.

Flooding dangers are most likely to occur in areas where leaves have begun to fall and block storm drains. A few small streams may also quickly rise given the general 1-2 inches of rain that is forecast to fall in less than 12 hours from Thursday afternoon to early Friday. A substantially higher amount of rain is likely to fall on eastern portions of upstate New York and New England, where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 5 inches of rain can occur.

Where leaves have fallen, the rain can also lead to slick conditions on secondary roads and sidewalks around city streets.

In the wake of the storms, multiple rounds of chilly air will pivot around a large storm that develops at the jet stream level of the atmosphere over the Great Lakes. Since this pool of cold air will remain anchored over the Great Lakes, the chilliest air may not reach the mid-Atlantic coast and through New England.

For example, at sea level in New York City, high temperatures are forecast to trend downward from the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday to just the mid-60s by this weekend. Meanwhile, at an elevation of 2,100 feet in the Appalachians, high temperatures in Bradford, Pennsylvania, will trend downward from the upper 60s Wednesday to the lower 50s this weekend and potentially into the 40s next week.

Snow showers are likely to develop across parts of the Upper Midwest starting this weekend, and the first snowflakes of the season could appear in parts of the central Appalachians early next week as well.

Parts of the Midwest will likely record some of the lowest temperatures of the season so far, especially during the daytime hours when clouds and showers affect the area. Widespread highs in the 50s are forecast, but in some northern-tier locations of the Midwest, temperatures will not likely rise past the 40s this weekend through much of next week.

The weather pattern around the Great Lakes could get rather chaotic with periodic gusty showers, including some that could contain hail. Waterspouts are also likely to develop in the unsettled weather pattern that will take shape.

Temperatures will rebound in much of the Northeast this weekend after the rain and storms end. The break will allow people to catch up on outdoor activities, including cleaning up the fallen leaves, from Thursday’s winds. Much colder air from the Midwest is poised to swing into the Northeast early next week.

