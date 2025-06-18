Severe storms include tornado risk in central, eastern US

Thunderstorms that erupt through Thursday evening in the Midwest and eastern United States can be especially strong as some can bring damging wind gusts and perhaps tornadoes, in addition to the ongoing flash flood risk.

AccuWeather severe weather expert Guy Pearson was live on the AccuWeather Network to discuss the severe weather threat on June 18.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will continue ahead of and on the northern edge of a building dome of heat into the weekend over the central and eastern United States. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the likelihood of severe weather includes the potential for a few tornadoes to develop in the strongest storms.

An excessive amount of moisture in the atmosphere will produce considerable cloud cover, which will minimize the amount of sunshine throughout the day. However, enough warming will take place to unleash potent thunderstorms that can tap into that same moisture.

As storms approach the airport hubs in the central and eastern United States, airline delays and ground stops will increase.

A small patch of heavy-duty to locally severe thunderstorms is in store for in the Interstate 95 mid-Atlantic into Wednesday evening.

The downpours and thunderstorms can produce localized flash flooding and wind gusts capable of snapping tree limbs and knocking over weak trees in the saturated soil.

A significant ripple in the jet stream will travel from the Midwest Wednesday evening to the Northeast on Thursday and will be the driving force for what may evolve into an outbreak of severe weather.

The main threat of severe weather will ramp up into Wednesday evening from central Michigan to north-central Texas. Within this zone of spotty severe thunderstorm activity will be a greater concentration of potentially violent weather conditions.

This area will extend from the Lower Peninsula of Michigan to north-central and northwestern Kentucky. It encompasses all of Indiana, western Ohio and eastern Illinois and includes the metro areas of Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky.

High wind gusts, hail and flash flooding are the main concerns amid the widespread severe weather threat, but AccuWeather meteorologists say the highest tornado threat is likely to focus on a zone from southern Michigan through much of Indiana.

Because of the high humidity levels with this setup, some of the tornadoes could be obscured by low clouds and downpours.

The same storm system will shift to the Appalachians and Eastern Seaboard on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Thursday's likelihood of severe thunderstorms extends from part of eastern Quebec and northwestern Maine to the South Carolina Midlands and part of North Georgia.

For some along the I-95 mid-Atlantic from New York City to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., this could be the second or third day in a row with severe weather. However, Thursday's storms could be the strongest of the series.

Within this zone, there will be a greater concentration of severe weather from southeastern Quebec, near Montreal, to central North Carolina. Perhaps the greatest chance of storms producing tornadoes may be from eastern Pennsylvania to part of northern New England.

Farther west, a new crop of severe thunderstorms is forecast to develop over parts of the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The main threats from the Thursday storms over the Upper Midwest will be from hail, high winds and torrential downpours that can slow travel.

On Friday, as heat begins to surge over much of the middle of the U.S., more potent thunderstorms are forecast to erupt on the northern rim of the high pressure dome. The storms in the sector from eastern North Dakota to northern Michigan will carry the potential for high winds, hail, flash flooding and a couple of tornadoes.

As the heat dome builds eastward, more storms are likely to run along the northern edge across the Upper Midwest, parts of the Northeast and adjacent areas of southern Canada this weekend.

Should large, strong complexes of storms develop, there is the potential for a long-lived damaging wind event, called a derecho, to develop.

In lieu of any derecho, a thunderstorm complex that rolls over the top of the heat dome then southward just off the Atlantic coast next week has the potential to slowly develop into a tropical rainstorm off the Carolina coast toward the end of the month.

