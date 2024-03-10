Robust, severe storms to spark flooding concerns, travel delays late week

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a dangerous setup can unfold later this week across the central and southern U.S., which will bring the threat of large hail, strong winds, flooding downpours and even a few tornadoes.

A Tahlequah, Oklahoma, resident captured this impressive dust devil hovering over a neighborhood on March 6.

Spring air, dry weather and a warm breeze will be the theme early this week across the South and portions of the Plains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. However, a dangerous severe weather threat will lurk later in the week and break the pleasant pattern.

Warm air pumping into the Plains

A zone of high pressure anchored over the South Central and southeastern states during the first half of the week will grip the region, pumping warmth into the central and eastern portions of the country.

Breaks of sunshine and daytime highs soaring into the upper 60s and 70s Fahrenheit from central Texas to southern Wisconsin will be the theme at the start of the week, but temperatures will rise into the 80s and even crest the 90s in southern Texas by Wednesday.

On the westernmost fringes of the sector of high pressure, conditions will become rather breezy across the Plains into midweek. Storm activity will begin to ramp by Tuesday night as pockets of strong thunderstorms pop up across northeastern Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas into Missouri. By Thursday and Thursday night, a dynamic threat will begin to unfold for residents across the Plains and Mississippi Valley as a storm advances across the center of the country.

Severe storms to spawn on Thursday

"As a potent storm moves eastward into the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley later Thursday into Thursday night, it will tap into a warm, moist and unstable air mass in place across the region," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Pydynowski added that this pattern will set the stage for a dangerous severe weather outbreak that can stretch from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex all the way to Memphis, Tennessee, Paducah, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana, by Thursday night.

The center of the storm will push eastward into the Ohio Valley throughout the day Thursday, with a cold front trailing across the Mississippi Valley into Texas. Heavy rain and robust thunderstorms are projected to develop ahead of the boundary, soaking areas from Oklahoma to the Southeast coast from Thursday to Friday evening.

Although rain will reach locations around the lower Great Lakes and Ohio Valley by Thursday morning, thunderstorms are expected to hold off across the South Central states until midday Thursday. By the afternoon hours, storms will be capable of producing flooding downpours, large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as they roll across the region. Severe thunderstorms can pack winds of 50-60 mph from Thursday afternoon to Thursday night with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph.

"The storms that move eastward into the lower and mid Mississippi Valleys and lower Ohio Valley will be of particular concern because they will likely occur after dark Thursday night when people may be sleeping and not be able to see or be aware of an approaching tornado. Having a NOAA weather radio and alerts enabled on your AccuWeather app are of critical importance in these areas," highlighted Pydynowski.

In addition to the potential severe weather outbreak Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, there will be a general flash flood risk across a large portion of the southern U.S. Thursday and Friday from this expansive storm, Pydynowski.

Swollen rivers, localized flooding possible

Later this week, between 1-3 inches of rain will be possible across the southern states, some of which have already be inundated with heavy rainfall at the end of the previous week. To date this year, cities such as Memphis, Tennessee, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jackson, Mississippi, are running above the historical average in terms of rainfall.

Additional rainfall this week could quickly lead to localized flooding across the Mississippi Valley watershed.

"Copious amounts of moisture available from the Gulf of Mexico will help to produce rounds of heavy rainfall Thursday into Friday from eastern Texas eastward to Georgia and the Carolinas. Travel along Interstate 20 these days could be made very difficult with standing water possible at times as well as downpours which can greatly reduce drivers’ visibility," pointed out Pydynowski.

Another round of rain and even thunderstorms may be possible across the Gulf Coast states by the upcoming weekend, forecasters say.

