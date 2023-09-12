Resurgence of severe storms, flash flood risk coming to Northeast

Flash flooding has already caused a slew of problems across the region, and more thunderstorms will renew dangers -- in addition to bringing new hazards, including tornadoes.

The risk of flash flooding will increase later this week as another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms moves through the Northeast.

While the summer of 2023 may not be remembered for its heat in the Northeast, a lasting legacy will be incidents of torrential rain and flash flooding, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that risk will continue as the final days of the summer tick down.

Since June 1, much of New England has received one-and-a-half to two times its historical average rainfall with some locations topping 2 feet of rain.

The latest bout of torrential downpours on Monday brought localized flash flooding from New Jersey to New Hampshire. In Fitchburg, Massachusetts, close to 5 inches of rain fell in as many hours from late in the afternoon to the evening hours. Portions of central Massachusetts not only had major flooding on area streets and highways but vehicles were also submerged, trapping residents, and sinkholes developed. Officials declared a state of emergency in Leominster, Massachusetts, located northwest of Boston, which was hit hard and remained in danger Tuesday due to a vulnerable dam.

A home was flooded in Leominster Massachusetts following flooding in the state on Monday night, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)

New York City's Central Park picked up a quick 0.94 of an inch of rain between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday, which led to flooding on some city streets and highways during the evening rush hour.

This past weekend, 4 inches of rain poured down in several hours, resulting in flash flooding from Dallas to Clarks Summit, including Scranton, Pennsylvania. One person drowned as she exited her vehicle in high, rushing water in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, according to local news affiliates.

Flash flooding is a prime concern at midweek

Following a relatively quiet day in terms of downpours Tuesday along the Interstate 95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic and New England, an approaching cool front preceded by a surge of moisture will set off more storms in the area Wednesday.

The front will trigger drenching downpours and locally gusty thunderstorms from eastern Ohio to western Pennsylvania, western New York, West Virginia and western parts of Maryland and Virginia into Tuesday night. These storms may lead to travel delays in cities such as Pittsburgh and Buffalo, New York, for the evening rush hour.

The front will continue to press eastward at midweek.

"On Wednesday, the first storms are likely to erupt in the morning in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania and central New York," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

These are likely to be subsevere in the sense of strong wind gusts, but they can bring heavy enough downpours to trigger localized flash flooding, Bauer added. Severe thunderstorms are defined by at least 58 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Heating of the day will cause columns of rising air and towering clouds to evolve into torrential downpours and severe thunderstorms from the mid-Atlantic to central and southern New England during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Motorists and airline passengers should be prepared for travel delays from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston. Airline ground stops are possible as downpours or storms move into the airspace of the major hubs.

"The main threat from the storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening in the Northeast will be from flash flooding," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

From 1 to 3 inches of rain may pour down in as many hours, which is more than enough to overwhelm some storm drains and collect in low spots along area roads and highways. Rapid flooding of small streams is also possible due to the saturated state of the ground and low evaporation rates in September.

Strongest storms could spawn a tornado

Along with the likelihood of flash flooding, there is the potential for storms to pack high winds and hail. A small number of tornadoes are also possible.

"The greatest risk for a couple of tornadoes will extend from near the Hudson Valley of upstate New York through Connecticut and western and central Massachusetts during Wednesday afternoon and early evening," Bauer said.

In the wake of the front, a sweep of much cooler and less humid air will expand eastward from the Midwest on Thursday and Friday.

The air coming in may not be the coolest or the driest in recent weeks, but it will bring an opportunity for residents to turn off air conditioners and open windows. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s over the Appalachians and the mid-50s to lower 60s along much of the I-95 corridor late this week.

AccuWeather experts urge residents to be vigilant to Hurricane Lee forecasts

In eastern New England and perhaps western New England and the upper part of the mid-Atlantic coast, that cooling and drying trend could come to a halt this weekend, depending on the track of Hurricane Lee over the Atlantic.

Concern remains among AccuWeather meteorologists that Lee could drift more to the west and significantly impact New England, bringing wind, rain and storm surge this weekend.

Even with a path that takes Lee's eye into Nova Scotia, there will be some problems due to these conditions, especially in eastern Massachusetts and central and eastern Maine. At this time, the greatest risk of flooding rainfall and damaging winds from Lee in the United States this weekend will occur in central to eastern Maine. However, localized problems from wind and rain may extend farther to the west and southwest of Lee's landfall.

AccuWeather will continue to provide updates on Hurricane Lee through its duration as well as additional tropical systems brewing over the Atlantic in the coming days.

