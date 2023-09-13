Hurricane Lee takes northward turn before targeting Maine, Canadian Maritimes

AccuWeather forecasters say flooding, damaging winds and dangerous surf will be felt from New England through much of the Canadian Maritimes as the large and dangerous storm barrels toward the region.

Copied

AccuWeather forecasters say that Lee will make landfall this weekend as a dangerous and damaging tropical storm, impacting part of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada.

AccuWeather meteorologists are highly confident that Hurricane Lee will make landfall along the stretch of coast from central Maine to New Brunswick and perhaps brush the southwestern tip of Nova Scotia this weekend.

The large hurricane was making a critical turn to the north over the Atlantic on Wednesday as AccuWeather forecasters recommend that preparation for the storm's arrival should be completed by Friday from eastern New England to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia ahead of Lee's high winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding this weekend.

Large, lumbering Lee to pick up forward speed

As of Wednesday afternoon, Lee was a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Lee was located less than 420 miles to the south-southwest of Bermuda and was moving to the northwest at 9 mph. Lee will pick up forward speed as it encounters stiffer steering breezes on Thursday and Friday.

Lee was a very large tropical system with hurricane-force winds extending outward 115 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 240 miles on Wednesday.

This image of Hurricane Lee was captured on Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, 2023. Clouds from "Large Lee" extended more than 600 miles across. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite)

Lee to track into Maine or New Brunswick

A track into eastern New England has long been in AccuWeather's range of possibilities for Lee. The forecasting team has emphasized the risk of a westward drift with Lee's track for days while, at the same time, sounding the all-clear for Lee's winds and rain farther to the south from New Jersey to Florida.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

But, even if the eye of Lee stays to the east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the sprawling storm will bring dangerous and damaging conditions to much of eastern New England as well as the Maritime Provinces of Canada as it moves northwestward.

What to expect from Lee in New England, Canadian Maritimes

Winds will increase, seas will build and problems with coastal flooding or storm surge will spread northwestward into eastern New England and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Power outages and tree damage are likely. Some roads will become blocked by high water, trees and other dangerous debris and washouts.

"The worst conditions on Cape Cod will occur late Friday night and Saturday as Lee tracks more than 100 miles to the east later Saturday morning," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

"Lee will produce a strong northerly wind into Cape Cod Bay and all coastal areas near and along the Massachusetts coast will face impacts like that of a powerful nor’easter," Kottlowski added.

As Lee moves into progressively cooler waters along the northeastern United States and Atlantic Canada coast late this week and weekend, it will lose its core wind intensity slowly. On the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, a drop to Category 1 hurricane intensity with winds of 74-95 mph is likely during this time.

"By the time Lee makes landfall, it may not officially be a Category 1 hurricane anymore, but that does not mean that dangers will immediately subside," Kottlowski said. "As the most intense winds drop off, the overall wind and rain field will expand significantly outward."

Lee is expected to be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in terms of impacts in the United States and Canada due to the magnitude of wind damage, power outages, storm surge flooding, coastal erosion, freshwater flooding and disruptions to commerce and travel expected in the region.

This gradual unwinding process, or transformation to a tropical rainstorm, is likely around the time of or shortly after landfall, which is estimated to occur late Saturday night, perhaps near the Maine and New Brunswick border. It should be noted that Sandy underwent a similar transition before striking the mid-Atlantic states with devastating consequences in the autumn of 2012. However, while impacts from Lee will bring significant risk to lives and property, it should not bring the same scope of damage that Superstorm Sandy did.

The high tide cycles during the middle of Friday night and midday Saturday may be some of the most problematic from eastern Massachusetts to southern Maine.

Farther to the north, Lee will push a significant amount of Atlantic Ocean water into the Bay of Fundy, where astronomical tides are among the greatest in the world -- as much as 50 feet or more -- and the seascape is highly complex. The Bay of Fundy is a body of water that is situated between Canada's New Brunswick and Nova Scotia provinces, and it also reaches the coast of Maine.

As Lee makes landfall, the symmetrical shape of the rain zone will change and shift to the north and west of the storm's center. This anticipated change is common as tropical storms and hurricanes transition to rainstorms.

Because Lee is likely to pick up forward speed, widespread "feet of rain" is not likely. However, because some areas have received rounds of heavy rain in recent days, the ground is saturated. Despite the increase in forward speed, Lee will not move as fast as some tropical systems have done in the past. Enough rain will fall to trigger flash small stream flooding and cause water levels to rise on some of the non-tidal major rivers from Maine to the Eastern Townships of Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia due to the scope of the runoff.

Widespread rainfall of 2-4 inches is likely with pockets of 4-8 inches of rain and locally higher amounts most likely in eastern and northern Maine to western New Brunswick.

The strongest wind gusts will tend to be near, south and east of the storm's center.

Winds will be strong enough to trigger widespread power outages in eastern Massachusetts and coastal areas of New Hampshire, Maine and New Brunswick as well as much of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. More sporadic power outages are possible as far inland as central New England and northern Maine.

Gusts can reach between 60 and 80 mph across a broad zone that will extend from central and coastal Maine eastward through much of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island to much of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Gusts between 80 and 100 mph are most likely in the vicinity of the Bay of Fundy to the southern coast of Nova Scotia.

Lee's impact on US beaches and Bermuda

In the days leading up to Lee's landfall, offshore seas and surf zone waves will continue to build along much of the U.S. Atlantic coast.

The wave action will not only lead to incidents of beach erosion and minor coastal flooding at times of high tide, but the risk of dangerous and life-threatening rip currents will be ever-present.

As Hurricane Lee passes 100 miles or more to the west of Bermuda from Thursday to Friday night, impacts on the islands have been rated "less than 1" on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.

Tropical-storm-force sustained winds are likely along with some heavy rain and dangerous surf due to the large size of Lee. But, with a high level of construction codes on Bermuda, most of the problems will stem from disruptions to travel and daily activities.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Margot is not likely to affect land. However, a budding tropical system that may later be named Nigel is worth tracking for interests in Bermuda, the U.S. and Canada, as it could become the next hurricane and even major hurricane. The East Coast of the U.S. could be open to impacts, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.