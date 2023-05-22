Repeated rounds of severe weather to target central US

Daily threats for thunderstorms will include large hail and damaging winds, but AccuWeather forecasters break down one positive aspect of the wet weather.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. The daily threats of severe weather across the Plains will include large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that repeated pockets of powerful storms will threaten lives and property in the central United States and will unleash hazards like large hail and damaging wind gusts. On the other hand, downpours accompanying the storms will offer a much-needed respite to the long-term drought plaguing the Plains.

A persistent dip in the jet stream over the western U.S. will usher along systems that will act as trigger for the thunderstorms. Warm air and an unrelenting stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will help to fuel the potent rounds of showers and thunderstorms across parts of the Great Plains this week.

Texas, Oklahoma and eastern Colorado will be at the center of the thunderstorm activity that AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring. The repeated nature of storms will keep residents on high alert each day this week.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The storms got underway Monday night across the Texas Panhandle, primarily bringing very large hail to the region. Some of the largest hail was reported near Perryton, Texas, reaching nearly the size of tennis balls. Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer had a close encounter with this storm, experiencing significant damage due to the hail.

Hail producing machine southeast of Perryton, Texas pic.twitter.com/vZUMY0ntDJ — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) May 23, 2023

Damaging wind gusts were also reported, though were a bit more isolated in nature. Aspermont, Texas, saw the top wind gust of 80 mph on Monday.

Severe thunderstorm activity to expand northward midweek

As the week progresses, the unyielding weather pattern will facilitate the expansion of severe storm activity into areas farther to the north, particularly throughout much of Colorado. Similar modes of severe weather are expected to be present Wednesday through Wednesday night from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Colorado.

Hail remains a primary concern, with the potential for large hailstones that can shatter windshields and cause significant property damage.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that damaging winds will also be a threat from any severe storm that erupts Wednesday, with gusts between 60 and 70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

Severe storms will continue to be a threat on Thursday, and potentially beyond. Cities such as Lubbock, Texas, and Limon, Colorado, will once again be at risk for hail and damaging wind gusts. In places that have not recently seen rain, blowing dust can also be a hazard in and near thunderstorms, with sharp drops in visibility.

Rainfall could put a dent in long-standing drought in the Plains

Since some subtropical moisture will feed into the unsettled pattern this week, rainfall may help ease and perhaps even break some of the long-term drought conditions that have been a problem for the Great Plains.

The latest United States Drought Monitor report showed vast areas of extreme and exceptional drought -- the worst two drought categories -- over the Plains.

According to AccuWeather forecasters, a stormy weather pattern will continue over the Central states late this week and this weekend. The pattern will remain favorable across the same areas for afternoon thunderstorms to erupt and severe weather to ensue, including through the nighttime hours. Even though no major outbreaks of tornadoes are anticipated over the next week or two, all it takes is one tornado to strike a community to put lives and property at significant risk.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.