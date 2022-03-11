Potent winter storm sparking severe weather in the Southeast
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Mar. 11, 2022 8:49 AM EST
Updated Mar. 12, 2022 3:09 AM EST
The collision of warm and cold air will create a major storm that will affect the eastern third of the U.S. and unload everything from winter weather to severe weather.
AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that the warm side of a major storm system tracking into the eastern United States could cause an outbreak of severe thunderstorms in the Southeast on Saturday.
It's already been an active week for severe weather in the region following a few tornadoes in southern Alabama on Tuesday night and reports of damaging winds in Florida on Wednesday morning. While widespread severe weather was not reported, rounds of heavy rain continued to impact portions of the region Thursday.
One of the biggest PGA Tour events of the year, The Players Championship taking place in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, got underway on Thursday but was impacted by the wet weather.
PGA officials were forced to delay tee times of the first round on Thursday by one hour, due to the overnight rain ponding on the course. Later, play was suspended at 11 a.m., as another batch heavy rain moved into the area and was deemed too dangerous for the golfers to continue. Delays persisted for over four hours, long enough that darkness fell on the course before the golfers who teed off in the afternoon had a chance to finish their round.
Light rain hit the area again Friday morning as golfers finished up their first round. Heavy, gusty thunderstorms began to develop later on Friday, where they dropped hail in southeastern Louisiana. A possible tornado was spotted near Jensen Beach, Florida, as well.
Severe weather is forecast to return to the southeastern U.S. to kick off the weekend.
Forecasters say it’s crucial to have a severe weather plan in place and follow timely weather alerts in the event that the fast-moving storms unleash damaging tornadoes, among other threats.
The severe thunderstorm threat will shift to the coast on Saturday. Savannah, Georgia; Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Wilmington, North Carolina; will all be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday morning.
"All modes of severe weather are on the table with these storms with damaging winds, hail, torrential rainfall and even isolated tornadoes all being a concern," cautioned Benz.
There is some question as to just how far to the north severe weather could reach, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. With such a strong storm and cold front combined with the energy in the upper atmosphere, even the Northeast will have a chance of severe weather.
"Due to strong winds in the upper atmosphere, any heavier rain or thunderstorms that occur across the Northeast, especially across southern New England, can also create damaging winds at the surface on Saturday," said Benz.
This can occur when the heavier rain carries strong winds from higher up in the atmosphere down to the surface. Just like what happened in parts of the Northeast on Monday, there may be heavy rain and damaging winds even in the absence of any lightning and thunder. Regardless, much of the East will have to endure strong winds as the storm system rapidly intensifies.
Even where severe weather does not occur, heavy rain will bring a flooding concern to portions of the Southeast. Although parts of the region have generally been in a drought, heavy rain has fallen this week, and more rain could lead to additional flooding. In the longer term, however, this will help to alleviate the recent drought. This will also aid in putting out wildfires that have been burning, particularly in the Florida Panhandle.
The Southeast should get a chance to dry out on Sunday and Monday before more rain arrives by Tuesday. Despite a few dry days, a separate concern will be subfreezing temperatures across the South on Sunday morning. Some plants have begun to bloom in the region, and a frost or freeze is likely on Sunday morning. Temperatures in the 30s Fahrenheit may reach as far south as the central Florida Peninsula.
In fact, some parts of Mississippi could end up being colder than Alaska on Sunday morning, forecasters say.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
