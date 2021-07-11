Persistent storminess continues in Midwest, Northeast
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 11, 2021 2:51 PM EDT
Strong to severe thunderstorms struck many communities across the central U.S. from Friday to Saturday, bringing flooding downpours and damaging winds.
Deadly, severe storms wrecked havoc on Saturday across the central portions of the United States as the atmosphere is set to recharge for another round of severe weather farther east.
Severe thunderstorms turned deadly on Saturday, after a 12-year-old girl was swept away by flood waters in St. Louis County, Missouri. Severe storms are expected to erupt once again, but instead will move farther east through Sunday evening.
This radar image was captured Sunday afternoon, July 11, 2021 showing heavy storms (in the reds and yellows) erupting across the mid-Atlantic (AccuWeather)
Heavy thunderstorms will extend across a good portion of the eastern half of the nation. Areas from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and even portions of the Great Lakes can experience flooding downpours in any heavy thunderstorm through Sunday evening.
"Areas that see sunshine will build up energy to fire off thunderstorms that could become severe by Sunday afternoon with storms expected to rumble east as the day progresses," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz explained.
Cities such as Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Nashville and many other cities in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys should remain on alert for severe weather through Sunday evening.
Damaging wind gusts will be our primary concern with wind gusts potentially reaching the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph. Although, we also have some wind shear to contend with across eastern Ohio into West Virginia and Pennsylvania where an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
An example of wind shear is when a strong cold front or blast of colder air moves through a region. In this case, strong southerly winds ahead of the front are followed by strong west to northwest winds in the wake of a front.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
This sudden change in wind direction across different portions of the atmosphere can cause a column of air to rotate and cause brief tornadoes to spin-up.
"Along with the threat of isolated tornados, these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall as well thanks to the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere," Benz explained.
While severe storms erupt across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, flooding downpours will bring the threat for flash flooding to areas outside of the area where severe storms will strike through Sunday night.
Cities like Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit and just north or both New York City and Philadelphia can expect torrential downpours at times through Sunday night that could cause urban flooding.
Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility when traveling through torrential downpours. Experts advise not to drive through any areas of flooding or standing water on roadways, as it can be difficult to gauge how deep the water is and could result in a deadly situation.
As the workweek begins, showers and thunderstorms will continue to drench many of the same areas that have seen flooding rainfall so far this weekend.
"A piece of upper-level energy will briefly cutoff from the northern branch of the jet stream through Tuesday and it will keep many areas east of the Mississippi River soggy," Benz said.
Anywhere from St. Louis to Nashville and up into Boston are set to see more storms Monday, continuing urban and flash flooding threats across these areas.
Hot and humid conditions will continue to be ushered into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast thanks to a feature known as the Bermuda High. The Bermuda High is forecast to become reestablished through early week.
"When combined with a southward dip in the jet stream over the Midwest, this setup will allow very warm, humid air to surge northward across the mid-Atlantic and into portions of the central Appalachians and New England," AccuWeather Senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained.
This will be the fuel for any severe thunderstorms to rumble across the East on Monday.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to be isolated in nature on Monday, but could erupt over the same areas that are expected to see strong storms through Sunday night. This would include cities such as Nashville, Louisville, Pittsburgh and New York City.
"Shower and thunderstorm activity is likely to continue with a chance of daily storms from through at least the middle of the week in much of this area," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Pastelok stated that spotty thunderstorm activity will persist from the eastern part of the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians by the middle of the week. However, Pastelok noted that on Wednesday, strong storms could fight their way to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts.
Any of the storms that erupt this week have the potential to produce localized flooding downpours, strong wind gusts and sudden, frequent lightning strikes.
"Forecasters stress the need to move indoors at the first rumble of thunder. Picnic pavilions, tents and umbrellas do not offer the protection that is needed from lightning strikes," Sosnowski warned.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Persistent storminess continues in Midwest, Northeast
By Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 11, 2021 2:51 PM EDT
Strong to severe thunderstorms struck many communities across the central U.S. from Friday to Saturday, bringing flooding downpours and damaging winds.
Deadly, severe storms wrecked havoc on Saturday across the central portions of the United States as the atmosphere is set to recharge for another round of severe weather farther east.
Severe thunderstorms turned deadly on Saturday, after a 12-year-old girl was swept away by flood waters in St. Louis County, Missouri. Severe storms are expected to erupt once again, but instead will move farther east through Sunday evening.
This radar image was captured Sunday afternoon, July 11, 2021 showing heavy storms (in the reds and yellows) erupting across the mid-Atlantic (AccuWeather)
Heavy thunderstorms will extend across a good portion of the eastern half of the nation. Areas from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and even portions of the Great Lakes can experience flooding downpours in any heavy thunderstorm through Sunday evening.
"Areas that see sunshine will build up energy to fire off thunderstorms that could become severe by Sunday afternoon with storms expected to rumble east as the day progresses," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz explained.
Cities such as Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Nashville and many other cities in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys should remain on alert for severe weather through Sunday evening.
Damaging wind gusts will be our primary concern with wind gusts potentially reaching the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph. Although, we also have some wind shear to contend with across eastern Ohio into West Virginia and Pennsylvania where an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
An example of wind shear is when a strong cold front or blast of colder air moves through a region. In this case, strong southerly winds ahead of the front are followed by strong west to northwest winds in the wake of a front.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
This sudden change in wind direction across different portions of the atmosphere can cause a column of air to rotate and cause brief tornadoes to spin-up.
"Along with the threat of isolated tornados, these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall as well thanks to the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere," Benz explained.
While severe storms erupt across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, flooding downpours will bring the threat for flash flooding to areas outside of the area where severe storms will strike through Sunday night.
Cities like Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit and just north or both New York City and Philadelphia can expect torrential downpours at times through Sunday night that could cause urban flooding.
Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility when traveling through torrential downpours. Experts advise not to drive through any areas of flooding or standing water on roadways, as it can be difficult to gauge how deep the water is and could result in a deadly situation.
As the workweek begins, showers and thunderstorms will continue to drench many of the same areas that have seen flooding rainfall so far this weekend.
"A piece of upper-level energy will briefly cutoff from the northern branch of the jet stream through Tuesday and it will keep many areas east of the Mississippi River soggy," Benz said.
Anywhere from St. Louis to Nashville and up into Boston are set to see more storms Monday, continuing urban and flash flooding threats across these areas.
Hot and humid conditions will continue to be ushered into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast thanks to a feature known as the Bermuda High. The Bermuda High is forecast to become reestablished through early week.
"When combined with a southward dip in the jet stream over the Midwest, this setup will allow very warm, humid air to surge northward across the mid-Atlantic and into portions of the central Appalachians and New England," AccuWeather Senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained.
This will be the fuel for any severe thunderstorms to rumble across the East on Monday.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to be isolated in nature on Monday, but could erupt over the same areas that are expected to see strong storms through Sunday night. This would include cities such as Nashville, Louisville, Pittsburgh and New York City.
"Shower and thunderstorm activity is likely to continue with a chance of daily storms from through at least the middle of the week in much of this area," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Pastelok stated that spotty thunderstorm activity will persist from the eastern part of the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians by the middle of the week. However, Pastelok noted that on Wednesday, strong storms could fight their way to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts.
Related:
Any of the storms that erupt this week have the potential to produce localized flooding downpours, strong wind gusts and sudden, frequent lightning strikes.
"Forecasters stress the need to move indoors at the first rumble of thunder. Picnic pavilions, tents and umbrellas do not offer the protection that is needed from lightning strikes," Sosnowski warned.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.