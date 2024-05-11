Pair of storms to renew the risk for flooding from Texas to Florida into the new week

More rounds of heavy rain and a renewal of flood concerns are ahead for the South into the new week, as two storms move from the Plains to the Southeast coast.

An already-soggy spring is about to get even wetter in the South. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that a pair of storms moving from the Plains to the Atlantic Coast will again bring a risk of torrential downpours and flooding from late this weekend into the new week.

The threat for heavy rain comes on the heels of deadly major flooding that has impacted eastern Texas in recent days and weeks, leading to flood emergencies and swelling area rivers since early May. The prospects of more rain from thunderstorms as the two storms move through is raising eyebrows.

"Several inches of rain falling quickly, especially in areas north of Houston, could cause flooding issues yet again," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "It is imperative for people to heed warnings from local officials to evacuate and get to safety if told to do so."

The first storm will pack heavy rain and severe storms

Following a relatively quiet start to the weekend, in the wake of the storm responsible for the most recent multiday outbreak of severe weather, the next storm will arrive from the Rockies and Southwest beginning on Sunday, say AccuWeather meteorologists. This will be the first storm to renew the risk for flooding, as well as severe weather, first in the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley.

"Rounds of heavy rain on Sunday can impact portions of northern Louisiana and eastern Texas," said Pydynowski. "These areas have been hit hard recently with devastating flooding."

In eastern Texas, up to 20 inches of rain has fallen since the beginning of May. With this first round of rain from late Sunday into Monday, a general 1-3 inches of rain is forecast, though there can be locally higher amounts. While that amount seems to pale in comparison to the rain earlier this month, it will not take much to cause flooding issues in the region, as the soil remains very saturated, and rivers and streams near or above bankful.

Accompanying the heavy rain can also be severe thunderstorms, as AccuWeather's severe weather experts say there is 'some' risk for storms to pack damaging winds and hail on Sunday over a large part of Texas and southern Louisiana. By Monday, the risk will reach its crescendo farther east toward the Mississippi Valley, with a 'moderate' risk depicted by forecasters.

Because the heavy rain and thunderstorms will coincide for many with Mother's Day, plans to celebrate mom might have to move indoors to end the weekend. Dallas, Houston and Waco, Texas, and Shreveport, Louisiana, are among the cities that can get wet on Sunday.

For much of the Southeast, toward the Atlantic coast, the threat for heavy rain and flooding from thunderstorms will be delayed, but not denied.

"Though much of the Southeast is looking at a dry Mother's Day weekend, the weather pattern will begin to change later in the upcoming week," said Pydynowski. "Moisture gathering farther west will make its way eastward into Alabama, Georgia, the Florida panhandle and the Carolinas by later Monday and Tuesday."

This area of the country has also been hit hard recently from heavy rain and severe weather. In the Tallahassee, Florida, area, at least one person died, and a few tornadoes touched down early on Friday. The cleanup efforts in the wake of those storms will be slowed by yet another round of drenching storms in the new week, including another risk of potentially severe storms on Tuesday.

"The soggy weather could make for a slow drive between Atlanta and Charlotte along the Interstate 85 corridor on Tuesday," added Pydynowski. "Torrential downpours can reduce visibility and leave standing water on some roadways."

Several inches of rain is expected in the Southeast, as well, before the first storm moves off the East Coast by Wednesday.

Another storm will be waiting in the wings for later in the week

After the first storm soaks the South into early week, there will be little rest for the waterlogged and weary, as AccuWeather meteorologists will be tracking yet another storm expected to arrive on the scene in the Plains midweek.

While the exact locales that see the heaviest rain remains to be determined, the storminess should impact many of the same areas along the Interstate 10 corridor from Texas to Georgia and Florida in the period from roughly late Wednesday through early Friday.

It is possible that several more inches of rain will fall on top of what has already been received this month from this second storm. Not only will that heavy rain renew the risk for flooding, but there can also be another risk for a few strong thunderstorms.

While the rain is unwelcome in the corridor that has been dealing with flooding as of late, it would be welcomed in parts of southern Texas and South Florida, where there are currently drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday. Unfortunately, it appears the heaviest rain will miss these areas to the north.

