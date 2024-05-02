At least 1 dead, hundreds of rescues after flooding inundates southeast Texas

A 4-year-old boy and his parents got out of a car stuck in floodwaters to try for safe ground, but a 911 caller said they were swept away.

It’s been a rough latter half of the week for the Lone Star State, which has dealt with severe storms that brought hail, dangerous flash flooding and tornadoes on May 2-3.

The body of a 4-year-old boy was found after flash floods ripped through a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday. Someone called Johnson County Sheriff's Office dispatchers around 2 a.m. and reported that a family of three was in a car stuck in high water in Burleson, about 15 miles north of Fort Worth, according to local news affiliate WFAA.

The boy and his parents got out of the car to try for safe ground, but the 911 caller said they were swept into the floodwaters.

Rescuers found Aaron and Chelsey Warren later that morning and transported them to the hospital, according to the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management. The body of Lucas Warren, who would've turned 5 this month, was found a few hours later.

Aaron Warren's brother created a GoFundMe on behalf of the Warrens saying, "The accident totaled their only car, ruined their phones, and swept away their wallets. They are in extreme need and anything y’all can contribute will be used to pay for Lucas’ funeral and help rebuild their lives. This is the hardest thing anyone in my family has ever been through."

Severe storms unleashed torrential rainfall and caused flooding in southeastern Texas cities from College Station to Houston. After days of nonstop rain, hundreds of water rescues occurred across southeast Texas over the weekend. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told CNN that 153 pets have also been rescued during the deluge.

A police officer responded on a jet ski to a flooded trailer park in Houston. He rescued a man swimming in 10-feet deep waters, as well as three dogs spotted while driving through.

Various videos posted to social media show people inadvertently driving into deep floodwaters and, in some cases, being swept away. Drone footage from Livingston, Texas, 70 miles northeast of Houston, showed cars, homes and roads underwater.

The Red Cross is on the ground in southeast Texas, spokesperson Stephanie Fox told AccuWeather, offering refuge for those who need a safe, dry place to stay.

The driver drove through a flooded parking lot and directly into a creek hidden by the water, becoming stranded and needing rescue in College Station, Texas, on May 2.

AccuWeather Flooding Expert Alex Sosnowski put the serious flooding into historical context: “The flooding occurring in parts of Southeast Texas is some of the most significant since Hurricane Harvey affected the region in 2017. This time, it is focused over a smaller area and a bit farther to the north when compared to Harvey’s days of tropical rains that dropped upwards of 60 inches in some locations."

At least one spot bested a record set more than a century ago. According to NOAA's National Water Prediction Service, the Navasota River gauge near Easterly, Texas set a new record high Thursday night of 30.62 feet, beating the previous record of 29 feet set on June 1, 1899.

Floods are the most common severe weather emergency in the United States. That’s why it’s important to know what to do if you find yourself driving in one.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that while many hazards remain, the water is slowly receding for now. However, AccuWeather meteorologists urge residents not to let their guard down. When adverse weather conditions last for days, people can develop weather fatigue, but taking every notification seriously is important. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings, keep a close eye on conditions in your area and have a plan in place on where you'll go if floodwaters begin to rise.

Late this week, the weather pattern will bring even more wet weather across East Texas.

"The combination of the large temperature difference and the dip in the jet stream across the southern Rockies this week is concerning," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "There will be a heightened risk for drenching showers and thunderstorms late this week. The saturated ground will be unable to accommodate any additional rain."