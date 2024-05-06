From flooding in Illinois to destructive tornadoes in Tennessee, severe storms left behind a path of destruction on May 8.

As officials in the central and southern US assess the damage from reported tornadoes and powerful storms that killed at least two people Wednesday, residents across several states begin the heartbreaking task of picking through the debris left in the wake of powerful storms

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings throughout Wednesday night in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri and Kentucky. Parts of Arkansas and Mississippi were also under a tornado watch into the early hours.

Tennessee was especially hard hit Wednesday, with at least four tornado reports amid high winds that knocked down power lines and trees. Bob Brooks, the sheriff in Claiborne County about an hour north of Knoxville, said a 22-year-old man was in a car when he was fatally struck by one of the trees, according to local affiliate 10 News.

A second person was killed in the city of Columbia in Maury County, just south of Nashville, according to WSMV 4. Crews continued rescue operations in Maury County throughout the night, where the National Weather Service said a likely tornado had touched down.

Drone video from storm chaser Brandon Clement shows homes torn to shreds by a powerful tornado in Columbia, Tennessee.

Flash flooding prompted water rescues and blocked roads north of Nashville. Rutherford County Schools, located just southeast of Nashville, announced that it would close Thursday due to "several flooding issues," as well as areas without electricity and downed trees in a post on X, the site formerly known on Twitter.

About 30 miles east of Nashville, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper reported 10 roads flooded in Lebanon with four impassable, two trees blocking roads and one transformer fire.

As of Thursday morning, around 63,000 customers were without power in the state of Tennessee, according to poweroutage.us.