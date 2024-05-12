Severe storms to rumble across southern US into Tuesday

Thunderstorms packing locally strong winds, hail and even a couple of tornadoes will accompany flooding rain and pose some risk in the southern United States through Tuesday.

Tallahassee mayor John Dailey joins AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish to discuss the damage in Florida and the road to recovery.

While the most widespread threat to lives and property will be flooding in the southern United States this week, there will be batches of severe weather that will shift eastward, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A developing storm system was already leading to an eruption of thunderstorms on Sunday morning in portions of Texas and Oklahoma.

"The atmosphere is so moist in these areas into Monday that the storms will tend to unleash that in the form of torrential downpours," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said, "Dry air several thousand feet above the ground is more favorable for severe thunderstorms than a thoroughly moist atmosphere."

There will still be pockets where dry air will develop, and thunderstorms can produce incidents of strong wind gusts and hail. A small number of the severe thunderstorms that erupt may also trigger a tornado, or if over the Gulf of Mexico, a waterspout.

Into Sunday night, the zone where individual thunderstorms can become severe, or small groups of storms may do the same, will extend southward from western Kansas to western Oklahoma, much of central and northern Texas, central and southern Louisiana and the Panhandles of Mississippi and Alabama.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will tend to ramp up a bit on Monday and Monday night, while the main threat will continue to be from flash flooding.

The zone, with the likelihood of at least a few severe thunderstorms, will extend from central Texas to the border of Arkansas and Missouri and farther to the east along the I-10 and 20 corridors in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

The storms in the northern part of this zone will tend to be spotty in nature on Monday, but the storms nearer to the Gulf Coast and in central Texas may be more robust and pack high winds, hail and a couple of tornadoes or waterspouts. A patch where severe thunderstorms may be somewhat more numerous will extend from northeast Texas to northern Louisiana and part of western Mississippi.

A complex of storms that get going may continue to roll eastward through Monday night along the Gulf Coast zone.

On Tuesday, the threat of severe thunderstorms will congregate in the Southeast region. Area from northern Florida to the coastal areas of the Carolinas will be at risk. The threat zone will extend inland to central Georgia.

A major severe weather outbreak is unnecessary for a single tornado to strike a neighborhood, threaten lives and lead to tremendous property damage. For this reason, small-scale severe weather situations can be every bit as dangerous as massive severe weather outbreaks.

South Florida to continue to bake, avoid most storms

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms and most shower and thunderstorm activity, in general, will continue to avoid much of South Florida and portions of central Florida where drought has been building and temperatures have been reaching for the roof.

Temperatures have climbed into the mid- to upper 90s in southeastern Florida, where both Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach have set daily record highs on Friday and Saturday. More records will likely be set at least midweek, including in the Miami area.

Regardless of whether or not more record highs are set, the maximum temperature will be 8-15 degrees above the historical average through at least midweek.

