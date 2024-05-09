Showers to dampen Mother's Day weekend across Northeast

It will be far from a washout, but wet weather could spoil some outdoor plans this Mother's Day weekend across the Northeast.

While Mother's Day weekend will not be a total washout in the Northeast, there will be some places where rain falls each day through Sunday, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

One such zone will extend from the central Appalachians to the eastern Great Lakes. As one storm moves toward the Atlantic Ocean at the end of the week, a new storm will race southeastward from Canada to take its place, but rather than the second storm continuing its quick pace, it will stall over the region.

The storm that will move off the coast Friday night was the spearhead of all the severe weather that blasted away at the central United States from Monday to Wednesday night. Invading cool air from the Atlantic helped to dismantle the potential for severe thunderstorms in much of the Northeast. Instead, a zone of clouds, rain and drizzle will expand over the region on Friday then slowly settle out to sea Friday night.

Showers and spotty thunderstorms from the next storm will spread southeastward across the Great Lakes region on Friday then to the zone from the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians on Saturday. Some of the shower and thunderstorm activity can produce brief gusty winds and even small hail, which may seem more typical of March or early April.

And, just because one such shower or thundershower occurs does not guarantee the rest of the day or evening will be dry. Some places may pick up several downpours that can play havoc with outdoor plans such as graduations, weddings and ballgames.

Much of the stretch along Interstate 95 in the mid-Atlantic, as well as most of New England, can expect a dry day on Saturday, which will end up being the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans. However, some midday sunshine may give way to building clouds in the afternoon.

Showers and perhaps rumbles of thunder will progress across the region Saturday night and linger into Mother's Day.

It is possible that much of Mother's Day afternoon and evening will turn out dry, except for a couple of pop-up showers from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast. Clouds and shower activity may persist much of the day in New England.

In terms of temperature through this weekend, the theme will be cool conditions. Where clouds and showers persist during the daytime, temperatures in New England and the central Appalachians may be no higher than the 50s.

Highs on both days of the weekend in the mid-Atlantic will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. Historical average high temperatures range from near 60 in northern Maine to the mid-70s in southeastern Virginia. Despite the cool conditions, frost is not anticipated due to the extent of cloud cover and moisture in the region.

Looking ahead to next week in the Northeast, it may be hard to find two days in a row where rain will stay away. Multiple disturbances from the Central states will roll through regularly, and with no big sweep of dry air between each storm, showers could linger to bridge the gap between each system.

AccuWeather meteorologists urge people with outdoor plans to closely monitor daily and hourly forecasts to help plan for the limited breaks of dry weather that will arise.

