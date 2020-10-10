Weather News
News / Severe Weather
More flooding in store for Vietnam with Tropical Storm Linfa
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 8, 2020 9:23 AM
Hurricane Creek in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was swollen on Oct. 9, after heavy rain soaked the area, causing flooding.
Following on the heels of a tropical low that brought nearly 760 mm (30 inches) of rain to central Vietnam this week, Tropical Storm Linfa could bring similar rain totals this weekend into early next week.
Hue, Vietnam, recorded 767 mm (30.98 inches) of rain from Monday to Friday. This led to widespread flooding across the city and surrounding areas, according to VnExpress.
A budding tropical low across the South China Sea that eventually formed into Linfa will threaten to bring additional heavy rain to central Vietnam from late this weekend into early next week.
As Linfa crossed the Philippines during the middle of the week as a tropical low, heavy rain was reported in Catbalogan where 125 mm (4.92 inches) of rain fell on Wednesday.
Nicholls says, “This feature could impact Vietnam and Hainan Island late in the weekend and early next week.” He adds, “The main threats over these areas are heavy rain and flooding.”
Widespread rain totals of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) are expected across eastern Vietnam, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 500 mm (20 inches) in areas where the heaviest rain falls.
There could be prolonged flooding along rivers that could last for several days to perhaps a week.
Due to the recent heavy rain, additional rainfall across this area may more easily lead to flooding. Saturated soil across mountainous terrain could lead to mudslides, These may cut off some communities for days.
Linfa could bring an area of locally damaging wind gusts near the coast close to the center of the storm.
While AccuWeather meteorologists do not expect wind damage to be a significant threat from this storm, there could be power outages due to downed trees.
Linfa will also create dangerous surf and large waves across the South China Sea, making fishing from a small boat very dangerous.
As this storm moves inland early next week, the threat of additional development will come to an end, but locally heavy downpours will expand into Laos and Thailand as the low tracks westward.
Report a Typo