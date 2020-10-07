Typhoon Chan-hom churns closer to Japan
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 5, 2020 2:48 PM
Residents of Ventimiglia, Italy, cleared mud and debris from homes and businesses on Oct. 4, after flooding swept through the French-Italian border region.
After developing earlier this week, Typhoon Chan-hom is expected to take a swipe at Japan by the end of the week, following in the footsteps of Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin, which tracked across the region in late September.
A disturbance located in the middle of the West Pacific tropical basin that had been largely stationary late last week became more organized over the weekend. On Monday, the disturbance developed into Tropical Storm Chan-hom.
Satellite loop of Chan-hom churning to the south of Japan early on Tuesday night, local time. RAMMB/CIRA
The storm developed at latitude 22 degrees north, a rare occurrence for the month of October. According to Sayaka Mori, a meteorologist for the Japanese broadcaster, NHK, only 10 percent of October tropical storms form north of the latitude 20°N over the Western Pacific.
As of Wednesday night, local time, Chan-hom had sustained wind speeds of 121 km/h (75 mph) and was drifting to the west-northwest. Chan-hom is now considered a typhoon and is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Wednesday, Chan-hom is expected to continue to pick up forward momentum as it nears typhoon strength, or maximum sustained winds of 119 km/h (74 mph).
Chan-hom is currently forecast to peak in intensity on Thursday as a typhoon, equivalent in strength to a Category 2 hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 96-110 mph) in the Atlantic basin on Thursday as the storm approaches the Ryukyu Islands of southern Japan.
The window for strengthening is expected to close before the end of the week as Chan-hom gets pulled north by a nontropical system tracking across Japan at the same time. This may cause Chan-hom to lose wind intensity and become the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane (maximum sustained winds 74-95 mph) or tropical storm (maximum sustained winds 39-73 mph) while passing near southern Japan.
Regardless of decreased wind intensity or a transition to a nontropical storm, Chan-hom is still expected to bring widespread impacts to Japan.
Heavy rainfall is expected to arrive across the northern Ryukyu Islands on Thursday before spreading to Kyushu, Shikoku, Kansai, Chubu, Kanto and southern Tohoku through Sunday.
The risk for flooding and mudslides will increase through the end of the week and into the weekend as rainfall totals can climb as high as 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) near where the storm tracks in southern Japan. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 400 mm (16 inches) will be possible, especially in the rugged terrain.
Strong wind gusts along the southern coast of Japan may lead to downed trees and power lines, localized structural damage and power outages as Chan-hom nears the area.
Wind gusts of 100-130 km/h (62-81 mph) are also expected along the southern coast of Japan with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 km/h (93 mph) forecast to occur near or to the east of the center of the storm as it approaches southern Japan. This is most likely across the northern Ryukyu Islands or extreme southern Kyushu.
These winds can lead to power outages and some damage to weaker buildings.
Should the center of Chan-hom track slightly farther to the south, the strongest of the winds would remain across the open water and largely miss southern Japan.
This strong onshore flow ahead of the storm will add to the risk for flooding along exposed beaches as winds push ocean water inland.
Chan-hom is forecast to follow a path similar to that of Severe Tropical Storm Dolphin, which tracked near southern Japan nearly two weeks ago. Dolphin brought areas of downpours to the region before quickly transitioning into a nontropical system as it raced away.
On the night of Sept.17, 333 mm (13.11 inches) of rain fell in five hours at Muroto Misaki. Of this, an incredible 130 mm (5.10 inches) fell within a single hour.
While residents in Japan will be tracking Chan-hom into the weekend, anyone with interests in the northern Philippines and Vietnam will have to keep an eye on the tropics as AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for tropical development in the Philippine Sea or South China Sea this weekend into next week.
