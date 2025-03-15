'Looks like a bomb went off': 14 dead after tornado outbreak tears through several states

At least 14 people are dead after severe storms, including many dangerous tornadoes, swept through the central United States late Friday night into Saturday leaving behind catastrophic damage.

Tad Peters was with his dad at a gas station when he recorded the moments a powerful storm swept through Rolla, Missouri, on March 14.

At least 14 people in Missouri and Arkansas are dead and many more injured after severe storms, including many dangerous tornadoes, swept through the central United States late Friday night into Saturday.

Multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service early Saturday morning for areas in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana and Texas. Additionally, more than 250 reports of severe weather were received, including tornadoes, hail and wind, across the Midwest and Mississippi Valley.

A man carries his dog to safety in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

The deadly storms ripped apart houses and businesses, downed trees and trapped residents in debris, according to emergency reports. Parts of Missouri, Mississippi, Iowa and Illinois experienced some of the worst of the extreme weather. St. Louis County has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the destructive storms.

Tornado leads to fatalities in the Bakersfield area. Troop G has been severely impacted by tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail. The Bakersfield area in Ozark County reports multiple injuries and two confirmed fatalities: an adult male and an adult female. pic.twitter.com/W9Pvdktbc6 — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) March 15, 2025

Eleven of the deaths happened in Missouri with six reported at several campgrounds in Wayne County, according to CNN. Another fatality was confirmed by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Jefferson County as well as the deaths of three people in the Bakersfield area of Ozark County.

In Butler County, Missouri, another person died when a tornado struck a mobile home park near Poplar Bluff, located about 100 miles east of Bakersfield, WSILTV reported. Authorities there also reported that buildings in the city are significantly damaged, including a supermarket and a kindergarten facility.

At least three people were killed in Independence County, Arkansas and dozens more were injured due to severe weather in the northern part of the state.

Crashes were reported near Rolla, Missouri. "For your safety, please avoid the area and allow first responders to do their job. I-44 and MO 72 are impacted, with debris causing closures. Power lines are down—DO NOT drive over them," Corporal Raclicia Tyler with Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a release.

"In the aftermath of the storms across Missouri, we’re on duty all night," Missouri Highway Patrol posted on Facebook. "Rescue Efforts – We’re currently trying to locate and assist those in need. Call 911 or *55 for help. Keep Safe – Avoid downed power lines, pay attention to road closures and check on your neighbors. Theft Prevention – Unfortunately, storms can attract looters. We are in affected areas to prevent theft and protect property. Report any suspicious activity immediately."

Authorities in the hard-hit town of Elliott in Mississippi spent the night searching for survivors after massive nocturnal tornadoes tore through the state, leaving an unfathomable amount of destruction behind.

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

"It lasted about 10 minutes. We heard it coming. Sounded like a freight train, an Elliott resident said. "All of the sudden we heard something. That tree. Boom!"

Rescuers with flashlights were going from the rubble of one house to the next, rescuing people trapped in heavy debris.

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

People console each other in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Multiple tornadoes also struck northeastern Arkansas between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Radar detected at least 10 tornadoes touching down in counties across the state.

Nocturnal tornadoes are particularly dangerous as people can't see them coming and don't know to take shelter.

Residents in Arkansas and Mississippi describe what the scene was like after tornadoes tore through the region on March 14 and 15.

Catastrophic storm damage has also been left behind in Cushman and Cave City in Arkansas. Located about 130 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee, the towns are so damaged some neighborhoods are unrecognizable.

"There's all kinds of devastation. The power lines are down. There's trees down, it's just, it's horrible," Cave City resident David Kunkel told Storm Chaser Brandon Clement.

In some cases the destruction is so bad it's difficult to tell what building you're looking at in video footage.

"Everything is just total destruction. There's several homes just completely leveled. Our auto parts store is completely leveled...It looks like a bomb went off; it actually does," one Cave City resident said early Saturday morning. "All the houses have the roofs ripped off them, a lot of houses have caved in."

Suspected tornado leaves behind devastation in Cave City, Arkansas

Power outages are widespread, with 140,000 customers without power in Missouri, mostly in the southeast corner of the state, according to Poweroutage.Us. Around 40,000 are without power in Illinois and 37,000 in Indiana.

Texas is reporting 35,000 outages, 20,000 reported in Arkansas and 15,000 in Oklahoma due to extreme winds and wildfires.

Storm survey teams will continue to assess damage, debris and radar data to determine the exact number and strength of tornadoes. An official report from the NWS is expected in a few days.

The danger is far from over. An even more dangerous threat is expected Saturday. Accuweather has issued an "extreme risk", the worst category on its severe weather scale. It is the first time AccuWeather has issued an extreme risk since May 26, 2024.

The widespread severe weather outbreak will impact more than two dozen states as it progresses eastward from Saturday to Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate hundreds of additional severe weather reports involving downed trees and power lines, along with the potential for multiple powerful tornadoes. Some of these tornadoes could be long-lived, posing an even greater danger.

There will also be the risk of power outages and major travel disruptions. Property owners and road crews should be prepared for downed trees and flash flooding. The severe weather threat, including multiple strong tornadoes, will extend well beyond the daylight hours, tremendously adding to the danger.

This is a developing story and will be updated.