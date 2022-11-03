AccuWeather forecasters highlighted an area from northeast Texas to Austin that will see a high risk for severe weather on Friday. The change came after forecasters determined that some of the tornadoes could be “particularly strong,” according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "Damaging winds are the main threat although hail and a few tornadoes can occur," AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin stated. He also added that the worst weather for the Interstate 35 corridor from San Antonio to Austin, Dallas and Oklahoma City could occur during rush hour Friday afternoon and evening, posing an elevated risk for those traveling. The severe weather is expected to last into the nighttime hours.
Powerful thunderstorms are starting to develop over the southern Plains, the start of a multi-day severe weather outbreak over the region. AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Kristina Shalhoup explained that a big upper-level low will be shifting over the south-central U.S. through Saturday with “a lot of energy” that will produce severe storms. “You’re gonna want to stay weather aware [and] have multiple ways to get watches and warnings on your phone,” Shalhoup added.
The highest severe weather risk through Thursday night is forecast to focus on a zone from south-central Kansas to northwestern Oklahoma, with wind being the primary risk. Friday will bring the highest risk of damaging thunderstorms, with wind once again being the primary concern as gusts could reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph. This includes some of the most populated areas of Texas, including Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.
After severe thunderstorms target areas from Texas to Nebraska on Thursday, more people will be impacted by Friday’s storms outside of the traditional Tornado Alley. The risk of severe weather on Friday is expected to shift southeastward, spanning from southwest Texas and through Louisiana and Arkansas. Mississippi and Missouri will also see some risk of severe weather. An AccuWeather analysis, as well as other research, showed the area of the most common tornado occurrence, aka Tornado Alley, has moved from the Plains to the Southeast and parts of the lower Mississippi River Valley over the last few decades.
“Smells like Tornado Alley,” Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer tweeted on Thursday from Oklahoma, where he will be storm chasing. The severe weather threat will be present across the western part of Oklahoma on Thursday and will shift to the southeastern portion of the state on Friday.
The risk of severe weather will span from southern Texas to southern Kansas and Missouri Friday afternoon into Friday night, putting more than 36 million at risk. The greatest concern for where volatile storms could occur is along the Interstate 35 corridor from San Antonio to Austin, Dallas and Oklahoma City. The worst weather in this corridor will occur during the Friday afternoon and evening rush hour, which could pose a significant threat to those traveling during that time, AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. Those who have scheduled flights in or out of Texas on Friday could also be impacted by the severe weather. Southwest Airlines is anticipating disruptions to service in Texas due to the forecasted weather and cautioned that any travelers should check their flight status and explore rebooking options.