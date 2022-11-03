After severe thunderstorms target areas from Texas to Nebraska on Thursday, more people will be impacted by Friday’s storms outside of the traditional Tornado Alley. The risk of severe weather on Friday is expected to shift southeastward, spanning from southwest Texas and through Louisiana and Arkansas. Mississippi and Missouri will also see some risk of severe weather. An AccuWeather analysis, as well as other research, showed the area of the most common tornado occurrence, aka Tornado Alley, has moved from the Plains to the Southeast and parts of the lower Mississippi River Valley over the last few decades.

“Smells like Tornado Alley,” Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer tweeted on Thursday from Oklahoma, where he will be storm chasing. The severe weather threat will be present across the western part of Oklahoma on Thursday and will shift to the southeastern portion of the state on Friday.