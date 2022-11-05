Severe weather after dark creates 'incredibly dangerous' scenario across Southern Plains

The severe weather kicked off across northeast Texas swiftly and continued to threaten communities even as night fell, creating a dangerous scenario for those in the path of the rampaging storms.

Particularly dangerous situations began to unfold across parts of central and eastern Texas into Friday night as the region experienced the first major severe weather event of the fall season. Nightfall made the threat especially dangerous as tornado and flood warnings continued to stretch across the Southern Plains and into Arkansas.

Tornado sirens across portions of north Texas and southeast Oklahoma Friday evening warned of the impending threat, including near the north town of Sulphur Springs as a particularly dangerous situation unfolded near I-30.

"It's getting windy!" Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer had yelled on his live stream before setting out to chase the potentially forming tornado. The first potential tornado of the day had already struck the community of Powderly, near Paris, Texas, in Lamar County, and nearly 40 miles to the south of Sulphur Springs. Here, homes strong winds toppled homes, reportedly trapping people inside. A photo posted on Twitter by KTEN News Weekend Meteorologist Hunter Donahoe showed a home that had been completely destroyed, what remained of the walls and roof crumpled on tile and wood flooring.

Friday Texas Severe Weather

Other photos showed a section of power line poles either tilted or toppled over, the wires tangled and torn. A few of the lines had even fallen into a nearby road, and a damaged storage unit lay discarded near the asphalt as if tossed aside like a toy.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach had also been on the tail of the storm trekking through Sulphur Springs and caught a video of the possible tornado before it lifted.

At least 10 preliminary tornado reports had been recorded in Texas by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center by the time the storms began to wind down in the state late Friday night.

A potential tornado churning near Sulphur Springs, Texas. (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach) (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach)

The severe weather charged through northeastern Texas on Friday, the thunderstorms rapidly escalating as tornado warnings, hail reports and flooding threatened the region. AccuWeather had been warning since late October that the fall severe weather season would kick off with this storm charging in from the Rockies before clashing with moisture drawn up from the Gulf.

"This situation is getting incredibly dangerous after dark right now," AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reported from Athens, Texas, where a tornado-warned storm rolled through. The Athens Steel Building Corp. took a "direct hit" from the storm, he added, and video showed part of the building heavily damaged. The business had reportedly shut down earlier during the day, so no one had been in the building when the storm hit.

After night had fallen over Idabel, Oklahoma, a tornado emergency, the first to be issued by the National Weather Service since springtime, was issued for the area and extended into Broken Bow and Eagletown.

"Take shelter immediately. This is a life-threatening situation," Timmer tweeted, emphasizing a massive wedge tornado was heading toward Idabel. A few hours later, a second tornado emergency was issued for New Boston, where a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado had been recorded at 7:22 p.m. CDT.

A Tornado Emergency has been issued for Idabel and southwestern McCurtain County in Oklahoma. A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 9 miles southwest of Idabel, or 14 miles northeast of Clarksville, according to NWS. https://t.co/AtXn1Ia0Tw pic.twitter.com/cwCWJ5hxfm — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 4, 2022

Tornadoes first began to spin up in Texas near the evening rush hour, but the storm had caused traffic problems well before even entering the state. Multiple people were injured in a 100-vehicle pileup along an icy overpass in Denver early Friday morning after the city received its first snowfall overnight from the same weather system that produced severe storms in Texas and other areas of the Southern Plains. An hour earlier, there had been another smaller multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25, according to Adams County Fire Rescue. There were no injuries reported from this crash.

South of Calera, Oklahoma, strong winds from the storm caused a semi to flip at Highway 69/75 and Chickasaw Road in Durant, according to Oklahoma Emergency Management.

The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport recorded a wind gust of 63 mph, and Gans, Oklahoma recorded a gust of 65 mph. As Idabel, Oklahoma, was under a tornado emergency, a gust of 108 mph was recorded as a potential tornado tore through the area, striking the Oklahoma Mesonet site.

“At approximately 6:50 pm, the Oklahoma Mesonet site at Idabel was struck by what is believed to be a tornado. The site recorded a maximum wind gust of 108 mph with the expected precipitous pressure drop,” officials at the site posted on Twitter.

Power outages across Texas began to mount within the first few hours of the storms kicking off, with over 20,000 customers left in the dark by 4 p.m. CDT. By the time storms were moving out of the state, over 55,000 customers in Texas were without electricity.

Hundreds of flights arriving and leaving Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport were either canceled or delayed as the storms ramped up, with over 600 flights delayed, according to FlightAware.

Additional reporting by Bill Wadell.

Additional reporting by Bill Wadell.