Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced in a press conference Wednesday that there had only been a few injuries following the destructive tornado that had torn through the city’s southeastern suburbs the day before. “The good news is that with all of the property damage that we are witnessing, just like at this apartment complex, no one was killed and [there were] very few injuries,” Turner said. A few people had needed to be transported for medical care, but there were no serious injuries. “It’s just miraculous,” he added.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said that the damaged area was a wide area that the fire department needed nearly 200 firefighters to cover and quickly assess. Over 300 apartment units needed to be searched, and crews completed primary and secondary searches Tuesday night. “We will be out again today to conduct a third search to ensure that we didn’t miss anything,” Peña said. “Visibility was bad last night, but we were very fortunate that this incident didn’t occur at a different time of day.” Had this happened at night, Peña said, it could have easily had a different outcome. He also praised the school across the street, which typically lets its students out around the time the tornado struck. “They were very proactive, I think, in ensuring that none of the children were hurt, and very fortunately, we only had four people that we transported with minor injuries,” Peña said.