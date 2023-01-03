'I've never seen anything like it': Severe weather plagues South with flooding rainfall, tornadoes

At least two people were injured in Monday's storms across the South as strong winds and heavy rain pummeled the region at the start of 2023.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Several homes were damaged as severe weather tore through the Southeast late Monday night. AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell reports live from the neighborhoods hardest hit.

The massive storm system that doused the South in flooding rainfall and churned up damaging tornadoes continued to plague the region Tuesday, prompting numerous water rescue operations.

While at least four potential tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center over the past two days, flooding remained the prevalent concern Tuesday with reports spanning from eastern Texas through northwestern Louisiana and into Kentucky in the span of 24 hours.

At least 4.99 inches of rain fell in 48 hours over Greenville, Kentucky, where the fire department told AccuWeather on Tuesday that it had responded to 15 water-related incidents, including stranded motorists and water rescues from residents, between 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., local time. No injuries were reported.

Rainfall totals were the highest in Arkansas, however, where DeWitt, located in the eastern portion of the state, recorded 8.55 inches of rain over 12 hours Monday night. Taylor Rodriguez, the EMA director of Arkansas County, where DeWitt is located, told KARK 4 News and Fox 16 News Meteorologist Joel Young that roads were flooded in and around the city, including Highway 130 and U.S. Route 165 on both sides of the town. As of Tuesday morning, officials were asking people to stay home if possible and to avoid any flooded roads.

Other locations in the state such as Reyno and Star City recorded rainfall totals of over 6 inches over the same span of time.

Residents in Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas were still reeling Tuesday morning after the storm's rampage the day before when strong winds and a handful of possible tornadoes knocked out power and damaged buildings.

At least 14 homes were damaged along with multiple commercial and local school district buildings in Jessieville, Arkansas, an unincorporated community north of Hot Springs in Garland County, after severe weather swept through the area. On Tuesday, SPC reports attributed the damage to the Jessieville High School football stadium to a potential tornado, though noted further investigation would be needed to determine the path.

Drone footage from the Jessieville High School's football field showed a scoreboard that had been torn apart by the winds and a yellow field goal with one of its arms snapped off, lying on the ground below. Smaller debris lay scattered across the field, save for two rows of bleachers that had been flipped and dragged across the grass at an angle. On the surrounding track, one of the light posts had snapped at the center, the lights shattering across the ground near a row of fallen trees.

Damage at Jessieville High School after severe weather stormed through Garland County, Arkansas, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (SevereStudios.com/Jordan Hall)

Trees and power lines were toppled over as school was in session, according to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, and two minor injuries were reported by the school's superintendent. All students and staff were accounted for.

Two wind reports -- in Norphlet and Montrose, Arkansas -- were listed as possible tornadoes. In the latter location, families had been reported trapped in homes due to downed trees and power lines, and one tractor-trailer had been overturned. Structural damage was reported on Highway 82.

AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell traveled to Jonesboro, Louisiana, following one of the SPC's three tornado reports from Monday, where the Moffett family had taken shelter after receiving a weather alert from the AccuWeather app.

"Before we could even get to the bathroom door, the wind was already blowing through the house, and I turned to look," Greg Moffett told Wadell. "You could see light coming through the ceiling."

Severe weather across the South

A section of the roof had torn free, so he took shelter and braced his back against the bathroom door, holding it closed. Kelley Moffett rushed their son and daughter to shelter in the bathtub.

"When it came through, she's (her daughter) in the bottom of the bathtub, she's screaming and I'm laying on top of her," Kelley Moffett said. "It was so loud you couldn't even hear her scream. It was horrible. I've never -- we've been here like I said 26 years and I've never been through anything like this."

What the tornado didn't sweep up, the rain waterlogged with no roof to protect the interior. Greg Moffett estimated the storm had flooded his home with at least 6 inches of water. However, for all the damage, he added that if it hadn't been for the alert from the AccuWeather app, he wouldn't have sheltered in time.

"I'm very grateful," Greg Moffett said. "If it wouldn't have been for that, I'd still have been sitting on that couch in there not knowing what was going on."

With all the damage and debris scattered about, Cliff Magee, the safety and health specialist at the Westrock Paper Mill in Hodge, Louisiana, just a few miles northwest of Jonesboro, told Wadell that employees from the mill were doing what they could to help the community following the disaster. Taking up chainsaws and sledgehammers, they began clearing trees and debris, and a second team was preparing to bring food for the community.

"Today, while you see these guys out here working, we do have a crew that will be coming in and they'll be grilling and feeding people within the area because obviously, they're without power and things to provide for themselves," Magee said. "We're going to be flipping burgers and doing what we can to feed the people in the area."

The third tornado on Monday had tracked through Brownsville, Tennesee. Only one tornado was reported on Tuesday, the radar detecting a debris signature in Olive Branch, located in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

The severe weather in the South is forecast to continue into the Southeast through Wednesday, with the risk of severe weather continuing as far north as southeastern Virginia. The storms are not forecast to be as robust as at the beginning of the week, although damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and tornadoes are still possible.

Reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.

