More than 150,000 electric customers across Missouri and Arkansas are without power this morning in the wake of the snowstorm that blanketed the region with 6 to 12 inches of fresh powder. The bulk of the power outages are in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri in the same zone where the heaviest snow fell. According to PowerOutage.us, over 97% of all customers are without power in Oregon County and Howell County, located in south-central Missouri near the border of Arkansas. A similar story is unfolding in Stone County, Arkansas, located in the state’s north-central region, where 95% of electric customers are in the dark.

A map of the central United States showing the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures across the region late Wednesday morning. (AccuWeather)

Folks in the dark are dealing not only with snow, but also chilly weather. At 10 a.m. CST, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures across the region were hovering in the upper 20s to low 30s. People using generators to keep the lights on should ensure they are being operated outside in a well-ventilated area to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.