The most expansive severe thunderstorm event thus far in 2022 is predicted to unfold this week, hitting areas that have already experienced rounds of damaging weather this spring, as well as areas that have avoided the recent spate of outbreaks. Storms on Monday afternoon will be centered on a small area around Arkansas and could continue into Monday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, storms will erupt from Texas through Iowa, with the worst of the storms expected to occur around Dallas and Kansas City. The severe weather will become even more widespread on Wednesday to include areas farther north such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Madison, Wisconsin. All modes of severe weather are possible through Wednesday with tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph.