While it seems strange to put blizzard conditions and April in the same sentence, the combination of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and temperatures still low enough to produce snow across parts of the Great Plains make April a meaningful month for snowfall in the heartland. The most recent big snowfall was in 2019, when more than 2 feet of snowfall was reported in parts of South Dakota. However, some historic snowstorms blow 2019 out of the water. All the way back in 1921, 98 inches of snow was reported over the course of three days in Silver Lake, Colorado. Even late April can be very fruitful for snowfall. In 1984, about 73 inches of snow piled up in Red Lodge, Montana, over the course of three days leading up to April 27.
AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
The most expansive severe thunderstorm event thus far in 2022 is predicted to unfold this week, hitting areas that have already experienced rounds of damaging weather this spring, as well as areas that have avoided the recent spate of outbreaks. Storms on Monday afternoon will be centered on a small area around Arkansas and could continue into Monday night.
On Tuesday afternoon, storms will erupt from Texas through Iowa, with the worst of the storms expected to occur around Dallas and Kansas City. The severe weather will become even more widespread on Wednesday to include areas farther north such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Madison, Wisconsin. All modes of severe weather are possible through Wednesday with tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph.
With blizzard conditions ongoing across parts of the northern Plains, farmers and ranchers have hopefully taken precautions to protect their livestock, as snowstorms can cause significant trouble for animals too. In 2015, more than 35,000 dairy cows were killed in a blizzard that impacted parts of Texas and New Mexico, causing snowdrifts up to 14 feet tall that buried some of the cattle, with some going hungry in the storm, according to reporting from The New York Times. In 1972, more than 100,000 cattle were killed in a North Dakota blizzard, more than one-tenth of the state's herd. Colorado State University gives cattle herders numerous tips for preparing for severe cold and snow, including but not limited to moving animals indoors but not overcrowding them, having an abundant feed in safe and warm locations and ensuring water is free of ice.
The system that will spark severe thunderstorms and blizzard conditions across the central U.S. this week has moved onshore over the Pacific Northwest. Over 60,000 power outages were reported in Washington and Oregon early Monday morning as the system spread rain, snow and wind across the region. Portland, Oregon, was one city that received measurable snow, the first time that at least 0.1 of an inch of snow accumulated in the city during April. However, it is not the latest snowfall in the city’s history. On May 8, 1953, 0.5 of an inch of snow accumulated in the city.
A satellite image of the storm system churning over the Pacific Northwest before daybreak on Monday, April 11, 2022. (NOAA/GOES-WEST)
With an intense April snowstorm set to bear down on parts of the Great Plains, blizzard warnings have been issued for a large chunk of western North Dakota, eastern Montana and northwestern South Dakota. Among the cities and towns covered by the active warnings is Bismarck, North Dakota, where AccuWeather forecasters are predicting a prolonged snowfall, with 1 to 2 feet of snow expected by the time the storm wraps up on Thursday.
A blizzard is defined as a storm that brings sustained winds of 35 mph or greater and visibility less than one-quarter of a mile for three consecutive hours. The intense winds needed to verify blizzard conditions can create white-outs, making all kinds of travel hazardous.
See Also: