Tornadoes can wreak havoc on communities in minutes, tearing apart some homes and leaving others untouched. But, to determine the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) rating of a tornado, the National Weather Service (NWS) must conduct a storm survey within 12-48 hours of the twister’s touchdown.

• Gathering data and eyewitness reports: The team collects eyewitness accounts and uses radar data from the time of the event to reconstruct the tornado’s life cycle. While the radar data will give them an approximation of when and where the tornado touched down, eyewitness accounts will help the team determine the time and location a twister struck.

• Determining where a twister ranks on the EF scale: The NWS categorizes tornadoes by a numerical rating, from zero to five, after assessing the twister’s inflicted damage according to the Enhanced Fujita scale. The damage from a low-end tornado, such as an EF0 or EF1, ranges from broken tree limbs and downed power lines to rolled-over mobile homes and uprooted small trees. The damage from a high-end tornado is much more extreme. EF4 and EF5 tornadoes are capable of tearing well-built houses off their foundations and inflicting significant damage to high-rise buildings.

• Issuing a final rating can be a time-consuming process: Depending on the severity of the tornado, a storm survey can take hours, days or even weeks to complete. After completing the survey, the team will issue a Public Information Statement, PNS for short, of the findings. The PNS will state the start and end time of the tornado, the path length and width, what counties it traveled through, how many injuries or fatalities were associated with it, and a summary of the storm. Verifications, such as these post-storm damage surveys, provide valuable information for future forecasts.