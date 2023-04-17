An incredibly hectic year for tornadoes has continued into April, with two tornado outbreaks cracking the top five of 2023. Just last week, on April 19, a total of 23 tornadoes were confirmed across several states. One of the tornadoes was a deadly EF3 tornado that killed three people in the city of Cole, Oklahoma. Earlier in the month, between April 4 and April 5, 28 tornadoes were confirmed across the central United States, including an EF4 tornado that touched down in Keota, Iowa, with maximum sustained winds of 170 mph.
The U.S. has been pummeled by tornadoes in 2023, as 570 tornado reports have come in through Monday, up significantly compared to the historical average to date of 401 tornado reports. Watch the video below to hear AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno discuss the top outbreaks of the year so far.
AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno looks at the top 5 tornado outbreaks in 2023.
Tornadoes can wreak havoc on communities in minutes, tearing apart some homes and leaving others untouched. But, to determine the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) rating of a tornado, the National Weather Service (NWS) must conduct a storm survey within 12-48 hours of the twister’s touchdown.
• Gathering data and eyewitness reports: The team collects eyewitness accounts and uses radar data from the time of the event to reconstruct the tornado’s life cycle. While the radar data will give them an approximation of when and where the tornado touched down, eyewitness accounts will help the team determine the time and location a twister struck.
• Determining where a twister ranks on the EF scale: The NWS categorizes tornadoes by a numerical rating, from zero to five, after assessing the twister’s inflicted damage according to the Enhanced Fujita scale. The damage from a low-end tornado, such as an EF0 or EF1, ranges from broken tree limbs and downed power lines to rolled-over mobile homes and uprooted small trees. The damage from a high-end tornado is much more extreme. EF4 and EF5 tornadoes are capable of tearing well-built houses off their foundations and inflicting significant damage to high-rise buildings.
• Issuing a final rating can be a time-consuming process: Depending on the severity of the tornado, a storm survey can take hours, days or even weeks to complete. After completing the survey, the team will issue a Public Information Statement, PNS for short, of the findings. The PNS will state the start and end time of the tornado, the path length and width, what counties it traveled through, how many injuries or fatalities were associated with it, and a summary of the storm. Verifications, such as these post-storm damage surveys, provide valuable information for future forecasts.
When storm surveys are conducted in the aftermath of a damaging tornado, the National Weather Service uses a six-point rating system known as the Enhanced Fujita Scale to determine the storm’s wind speeds and damage. This scale replaced the original Fujita Scale in 2007, with NWS officials saying the EF scale would “reflect better examinations of tornado damage surveys so as to align wind speeds more closely with associated storm damage.”
But how did the original scale come to be in the first place? The history of the Fujita scale, and its creator, Tetsuya “Ted” Fujita, is a tale of one of the most important and well-respected meteorologists of all time. Click here to learn the origin story of Fujita, the man some consider the “father of tornado research.”
Tetsuya "Ted" Fujita was a professor of Geophysical Sciences at the University of Chicago. This picture was taken in April 1961.
Tornado destruction has been rampant throughout the United States in 2023, with images capturing the sheer devastation tornadoes can leave behind in a city. Tornadoes ravaged the town of Shawnee, Oklahoma, last week, completely decimating homes along with a high school gymnasium. Houses were also leveled last week in Cole, Oklahoma, where an EF3 tornado left three dead.
Last month, photos captured the destruction in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where over a dozen fatalities occurred due to an EF4 tornado. Other locations where tornadoes struck and left damage behind include Glen Allen, Missouri; Wynne, Arkansas; and Coralville, Iowa.
When severe weather begins to fire up, radar helps to pinpoint the location of damaging tornadoes and quickly warn those in its path. As a thunderstorm rotates and strengthens, a hook-like shape may appear on the edge of the storm when viewed on radar. This hook can become more prominent in an area where a tornado can spawn as the storm intensifies. As a tornado touches down, it can loft objects and debris into the atmosphere, forming a cluster sometimes referred to as a “debris ball.” The presence of both strong rotation and a debris ball in the same area often indicates there is a radar-confirmed tornado occurring.
For Ed Grubb, chasing tornadoes became a family affair during a 2012 chase in central Kansas. “My most memorable chase was when I took my daughter out for her very first storm chase,” Grubb told AccuWeather. “On April 14, 2012, we witnessed the Langley and Solomon, Kansas, tornadoes. It was a great experience for her, and … we will share this memory for a lifetime.”
Video captured by Grubb showed the massive tornadoes in the area, part of an outbreak that produced an EF4 tornado that took a long track through Rice County. The tornado also produced damage consistent with an EF1 tornado in cities like Salina and Lyons.
Storm chaser Ed Grubb shares the most memorable tornado chase of his career.
This is an April 30, 2011 file photo of tornado damage in Tuscaloosa, Ala., following an April 27, 2011 tornado. Monday, July 18 is the final day to apply for federal aid from the tornadoes that ravaged Alabama this past spring. Officials say about 86,000 tornado survivors already have registered for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the time to apply by phone or over the Internet runs out at the end of the day. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
One of the worst tornado outbreaks in U.S. history unfolded from the Gulf Coast states through the Northeast from April 25 through April 28, 2011, an event later dubbed the 2011 Super Outbreak. In those four days, 360 tornadoes were confirmed from Texas to New York, resulting in 321 deaths, 252 of which occurred in Alabama. April 27 was the worst day of the outbreak, with four EF5 tornadoes touching down in the southern U.S.; however, one of the deadliest and most destructive tornadoes was an EF4. The Tuscaloosa-Birmingham tornado on April 27 was on the ground for 91 minutes, caused 60 fatalities and had peak winds of 190 mph. To be classified as an EF5 twister, winds must be at least 200 mph.
“For that kind of situation, you don’t recover in a year, you don’t recover in five years, and in some places people are still struggling today,” Alabama Broadcast Meteorologist James Spann told AccuWeather in 2019. Spann was live on air for severe weather coverage for 10 consecutive hours during the height of the outbreak. The 2011 Super Outbreak has been described as a “generational” event, meaning that a tornado outbreak of this magnitude only happens about once every 40 years. Similar outbreaks occurred in 1974 and 1932.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer shares his top 5 most memorable chases of his career.
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer has been storm chasing for over 25 years, witnessing firsthand some of the most dangerous twisters in recent memory. As part of AccuWeather’s Tornado Week, Timmer counted down the five most memorable tornadoes of his career. The first one he listed occurred on May 3, 1999, and generated the highest wind speed ever recorded on Earth.
“One of the first-ever tornadoes that I saw…It’s well known as one of the strongest tornadoes to ever be recorded in history,” Timmer said.
Other chases that made the list include a daring intercept in The Dominator, a tornado that took an unusual path, and a twister that formed at the perfect moment to tint its color.
Click here to see the full list of tornadoes.
Tornadoes can occur all throughout the year, with spring being the most active season for severe thunderstorms and the fall bringing a secondary peak. This past January was incredibly busy, finishing as the second-most active January on record in terms of tornado activity. While the Atlantic hurricane season has a statical peak of Sept. 10, is there a similar date for tornado activity in the United States? As it turns out, there is.
An AccuWeather analysis of tornado reports from 1950–2020 found that April, May and June account for half of the tornado reports in the United States. And while April is a traditionally busy month, with significant daily spikes in tornado reports, May is the busiest month for tornadoes. And one day, May 25, stands above the rest. AccuWeather’s data science team found that more than 649 tornadoes had been reported on the day between 1950 and 2020.
It’s been nearly a decade since the last EF5 tornado touched down in the United States on May 20, 2013, in Moore, Oklahoma. At least 24 people died after this powerful twister devastated the city of Moore. The storm flattened and destroyed more than 300 homes, and it left billions of dollars in damages.
This EF5 drought is the longest streak on record. Previously, the record-longest streak between F5/EF5 tornadoes was eight years. This years-long streak spanned from the Moore, Oklahoma, F5 tornado that touched down on May 3, 1999, to the EF5 that nearly wiped out the entire town of Greensburg, Kansas, on May 4, 2007.
EF5 tornadoes have wind speeds greater than 200 mph, making them one of the most ferocious events on the planet. Since 1950, there have only been 59 recorded F5 or EF5 tornadoes in the U.S. The long-term average shapes up to be slightly less than one per year.
If a tornado is approaching, how do you know what’s happening if the only alert you get is in a language you don’t know?
During severe weather, getting warnings to the public as quickly as possible is crucial to saving lives. Nearly all emergency alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) and FEMA are in English. But for Joseph Trujillo Falcón , who was raised in an immigrant community in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, these life-saving warnings were not in his native language.
“Thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes are some of the things that a lot of Spanish speakers don’t really experience in their native countries,” Trujillo Falcón told AccuWeather’s AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso during an interview. “So it was a very important thing to be able to translate this information so that people not only know what to do, but also are aware of the hazard.”
With a challenging task at hand, Trujillo Falcón and the NWS translation team worked hard to close this language gap. He says he is “remarkably proud” of the work the team has accomplished recently. Now, if a tornado warning is issued for someone’s area and their phone language is set to Spanish, they will receive the English warning and an automated Spanish language version as well. “It’s a huge victory in our enterprise,” Trujillo Falcón said.
One tornado on its own is enough to devastate a community, but sometimes they spawn in clusters. “Wind shear is the most important ingredient for tornado-producing thunderstorms, and [when] we talk about wind shear, we talk about two factors,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. Those factors are wind speed and changing wind direction. “Increasing wind speed with height — that adds the energy,” Rayno explained. “The changing wind direction with height is what causes the thunderstorm to rotate, which causes the funnel cloud, which causes the tornado.”
Other components needed for a tornado are lift, moisture and instability — all of which must be able to support long-lasting supercells for an outbreak to occur. These conditions are typically found in the central and southeastern U.S., and when they are present over a large area, they can produce a tornado outbreak.
May 25, 2016, was a historic day for north-central Kansas. A tornadic storm produced four tornadoes across the region, including a long-track violent EF4 tornado that grew to over half a mile wide and was on the ground for over an hour. A marginal risk of severe weather had been issued for the area by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, and the storms ended up producing the most memorable tornado in Aaron Rigsby's storm chasing career.
"It was on the ground for 90 minutes offering multiple close-range intercepts to document this absolutely stunning tornado," Rigsby said.
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby shares the most memorable tornado chase of his career.
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are "watching" for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are "warning" you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch. Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now, eating them is coming very soon.
AccuWeather’s Kristina Shalhoup breaks down the numbers of what has, so far, been a dangerous and busy tornado season with 2023 having the most tornadoes formed on record from January to March.
An incredibly active weather pattern has produced a historic amount of tornadoes since the start of the year. As of April 23, 2023, the number of preliminary tornadoes this year stands at 570, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). This is well above the historical average to date of 347 twisters.
Although March was an active month in terms of severe weather, one day stood out in the history books. A severe weather outbreak on the final day of March spawned at least 162 preliminary tornadoes, according to the NWS. If all of those tornadoes are confirmed, March 31 will have the second-most tornadoes in a day since at least 1950. The only day more extreme was April 27, 2011, when 173 twisters were recorded.
January was also a historically active month in terms of tornadoes. At least 168 preliminary tornadoes touched down during the first month of the year, which is well above the three-year average of 47. This was the second-most active January for tornadoes on record. Only January 1999, which finished with 214 twisters, had more.
Much like a doctor studying an MRI, AccuWeather’s team of expert forecasters frequently examine radar imagery to identify sources of trouble — like menacing tornadoes heading toward a populated area. More than 100 meteorologists that work for the company in its State College, Pennsylvania, global headquarters and severe weather command center in Wichita, Kansas, collaborate to regularly issue life-saving forecasts to warn the public as well as private clients of impending danger. AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor recently went behind the scenes with members of the team in Wichita to learn more about how these pivotal forecasts come together.
When severe weather strikes, AccuWeather’s team of experts works together to provide tornado warnings with an average of 16 minutes of advance notice-more than double the average advance notice of other sources.
To capture the perfect shot, storm chasers must be in the right location at the right time. So even though their alarm clocks might go off at the same time as the average person, their workdays are anything but average.
“Seven o’clock this morning — that’s when we got up and got the car loaded up and we began our 300-mile drive to eastern Iowa,” AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach said.
In the days leading up to this particular storm chase, Laubach and his storm chasing partner, Ed Grub, watched and analyzed weather models to figure out the best place to be to capture the storms. And, in this particular case — it was 300 miles away from their hotel in the southeastern Iowa town of Ottumwa.
“It’s right in front of us dude. It’s crossing the road right now,” says Laubach as he captures the twister on camera. “This is a very large tornado…this is on the ground. You’re seeing this live folks.”
Their chase doesn’t end when the twister lifts up off the ground, though. Laubach and Grub continued to chase the storm until almost midnight before calling it quits for the night.
Storm chaser Tony Laubach shares the daily life of a storm chaser and goes through the nuts and bolts of the dangerous profession that contributes to weather forecasting in order to keep people safe.
A tornado near Keenesburg, Colorado, on June 19, 2018. (AccuWeather/Reed Timmer)
Tornadoes are among the most intense weather phenomenon on Earth, but no two are exactly the same. Meteorologists have a long list of nicknames for tornadoes depending on their size and shape. AccuWeather has condensed this list down to 10 of the most common twisters spotted in the United States when severe weather strikes.
Cone tornadoes are typically the first thing that comes to mind when hearing the word “tornado.” Like an ice cream cone, they become narrower as they extend downward toward the ground. Extremely large tornadoes are known as wedges and are large and powerful enough to flatten an entire town in just a few minutes. On May 31, 2013, a massive wedge tornado touched down near El Reno, Oklahoma. The twister had a width of 2.6 miles, making it the largest tornado in U.S. history.
From waterspouts to elephant trunks, click here to read the full list of 10 types of tornadoes that occur in the U.S.
A large tornado spinning near Morton, Texas, on May 23, 2022. (Marcus Diaz via Storyful)
Extreme storm chaser Aaron Jayjack has been studying and chasing severe weather since the 1990s, but his most memorable chase wasn't just about the tornado he caught. Jayjack chased a tornado in southern Canada while his wife was nine months pregnant with their son.
"I intercepted the most remarkable tornado I've ever seen...My wife gave birth to our son Jet two days later and that week was the most amazing experience in my life," said Jayjack.
Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack shares his most memorable tornado chase of his career.
As thunderstorms strengthened in eastern Nebraska on June 16, 2014, storm chaser Tony Laubach was approaching an intersection near the town of Pilger. Just after 4 p.m. CDT, two violent tornadoes formed near the city.
"We had two EF4 tornadoes on the ground on either side of the highway as we were driving east," Laubach described.
Laubach and his team witnessed six tornadoes that day, four of which were EF4 strength. The two Pilger tornadoes resulted in 20 injuries and two deaths.
Storm chaser Tony Laubach shares his most memorable tornado chase of his career.
Visit www.accuweather.com/tornadoweek to follow along with coverage.
AccuWeather will present Tornado Week from April 24-28, providing never-before-seen glimpses at a day in the life of storm chasers, who hunt for some of the most powerful and destructive storms on Earth. Storm chasers will also recap their top chases and provide the stories behind wild storm footage that they captured. Also, survivors will share their incredible stories of riding out tornadoes.
AccuWeather’s top experts will break down what goes into predicting tornadoes and take a look at the tornadoes of tomorrow. Is Tornado Alley shifting? We’ll answer that and much more in Tornado Week, and you can follow along with coverage on the AccuWeather Network and right here on AccuWeather.com.
AccuWeather will present Tornado Week April 24-28, providing never-before-seen glimpses at a day in the life of storm chasers and their top chases. Plus, we’ll take a look at tornadoes of the future.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicAccuWeather's Tornado Week