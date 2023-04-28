Rain shrouded Texas tornado amid severe weather in central US

From a distance, this image looks like a particularly bad storm. However, trained storm chasers with keen eyes pointed out the danger hidden by the rain.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer is on the scene in Gatesville, Texas, as a tornado covered by rain touches down on April 28.

Tornado watches and warnings were in effect early Friday afternoon in central Texas as storm chasers warned of dangerous twisters shrouded by rainfall.

A large cloud wall darkened the sky near Fort Hood, Texas, where Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer was storm chasing just before 4 p.m. CDT. But even through the rain and cloud cover, Timmer pointed to where danger likely lurked in the form of a rain-wrapped tornado.

"Here you can see the storm -- very low wall cloud, very likely wedge right in this vicinity," Timmer said. "You can see the clear slot as well."

The "clear slot," or the rear flank downdraft, of a tornado is a region of dry air associated with air flowing down out of a tornado-producing thunderstorm. They often present as a horseshoe-shaped pattern in the cloud base. The north side of this horseshoe shape is the most likely place for the formation of a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

"Important: you will not be able to clearly see this coming as it is completely rain-wrapped! Make sure to be in your safe space!" the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth warned just after 3:30 p.m. local time.

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer intercepted a possible rain-wrapped tornado near Gatesville, Texas, on Friday afternoon. (AccuWeather/Reed Timmer)

"Severe thunderstorms were quick to fire over central Texas this afternoon with a large-scale storm system diving southeastward across the state," AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longely said. "One storm, in particular, brought severe hail up to 3 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts of 60-65 mph. Strong rotation was also evident with this storm, with a few reports of tornadoes touching down, at least briefly."

The large hailstones fell over Hamilton, Texas, shortly before 2:30 CDT, and while the NWS Storm Prediction Center didn't list confirmed tornado reports as of 5:30 p.m. CDT, it noted a wind gust of 76 mph in Bell County, Texas.

Power outages in central Texas began to rise amid the storm, particularly in Bell County, where over 7,000 customers were without power, according to PowerOutage.US.

The storms also impacted air travel to a degree. Over 250 flights of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were delayed Friday, with another 50 canceled, according to FlightAware.

The storms around the Dallas-Fort Worth area have since weakened, but AccuWeather forecasters have warned that the storms may strengthen into Friday night.

"While the rotation with this storm has weakened, it can still produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and flooding downpours as it continues to move to the southeast," Longely said. "It is possible that the rotation strengthens again as conditions remain favorable for rotating thunderstorms and an isolated tornado or two."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.