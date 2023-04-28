More storms capable of producing damaging hail to target southern US this weekend

An active week of severe thunderstorms will continue into the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists are urging people to be weather aware when heading outdoors.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Another storm will emerge from the Rockies and bring a renewed threat of severe weather across the southern U.S. into the weekend.

A new storm will roll across the southern United States this weekend and initiate another round of severe thunderstorms across the region, just days after dangerous storms unloaded large hail and damaging winds in areas from Texas to Florida.

AccuWeather meteorologists say people in the Southern states will need to monitor weather conditions when heading outdoors as there is the potential for more violent storms to unleash large, damaging hail— as well as other threats.

Forecasters say lightning is one of the most common dangers to those spending time outdoors when a thunderstorm is nearby as it can often strike without notice. As a general rule of safety, if thunder can be heard, there is a risk of a lightning strike nearby.

U.S. lightning fatalities between 2012 and 2022. Information complied by John Jensenius. (National Lightning Safety Council)

Two people have been killed by lightning so far in 2023, and both deaths happened earlier this month, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. On April 15, one person died in Pennsylvania when lightning struck a tree, causing a large branch to fall onto a vehicle. The next day, another person was killed in Florida while boating.

On Wednesday, near Fort Worth, Texas, two young boys survived a lightning strike that hit a tree first while they were playing in their backyard. Shortly before noon Thursday, a 33-year-old man was struck by lightning at the City Pier at Panama City Beach, Florida. The man sustained serious injuries.

"If outdoors, people need to be weather aware," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski advised. "A great way is to download the AccuWeather app and make sure they have audible alerts enabled to receive severe weather bulletins." In addition to severe weather watches and warnings, users have access to radars, hour-by-hour forecasts and current conditions to name a few.

Multiple areas of severe weather will develop into Friday night

AccuWeather forecasters will be watching three main areas for severe weather into Friday night.

Thunderstorms have already been responsible for multiple days of large hail that included stones the size of softballs in McLennan and Comanche counties in Texas and the size of baseballs in Florida and Louisiana. More thunderstorms with hail occurred in parts of the South, including Florida, on Thursday, with most hailstones about the size of quarters and golf balls.

The likelihood of severe thunderstorms in the Southeast states into Friday evening will be more sporadic in nature when compared to recent days. That said, powerful storms will still erupt over much of the Florida Peninsula, southeastern Georgia and parts of the Carolinas. The main threats from these storms will be high winds, hail and flash flooding. However, a couple of tornadoes and/or waterspouts cannot be ruled out.

Farther north, heavy to severe thunderstorms will focus on Ohio, eastern Kentucky and part of West Virginia into Friday evening. Similar to the storms along the southern Atlantic coast, these storms will carry the potential for high winds, hail and brief torrential downpours. As is the case with many severe thunderstorms, there is the potential for a brief tornado.

Strong winds will also lift northward along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts into Saturday.

More than 1,000 miles farther to the west, energy from the next storm system will collide with a new surge of Gulf of Mexico moisture and daytime heating in central and southern Texas Friday afternoon and evening.

AccuWeather meteorologists have raised concerns about a moderate threat of violent thunderstorms in central Texas from Friday afternoon to Friday night since the middle of this week.

This zone extends from the busy Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex to San Antonio. All modes of severe weather are likely, but hail ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs is possible, as well as a few tornadoes into Friday night.

Wind gusts not associated with tornadoes in the strongest storms will range between 55 and 65 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

Severe storms to continue in the South on Saturday

As the southern Plains storm moves along, the likelihood of severe weather will resume farther to the east over the Southern states on Saturday.

"The main threat of severe weather Saturday into Saturday night will be along the Gulf Coast, generally along and just north of the I-10 corridor," Pydynowski said. The threat on Saturday will extend from southern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

"Residents in cities like Mobile, Alabama, and Biloxi, Mississippi, will need to be prepared for thunderstorms packing damaging winds during the day Saturday," Pydynowski said. Saturday's storms will also likely bring hail and torrential downpours that can lead to flash flooding. While the risk of tornadoes and waterspouts is low, any severe thunderstorm has the potential to produce a brief tornado.

The threat will also expand to the east across Florida, southern Georgia and part of South Carolina. In central Florida, the threat along the Atlantic coast is during the midday hours. However, along the west coast and up across northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and South Carolina will be late in the day and at night, most likely.

As the storm system begins to move progressively faster, the threat of severe weather on Sunday along the storm's cool front will be limited to the morning and afternoon hours. Forecasters say that storms on Sunday will extend from the central part of the Florida Peninsula to coastal areas of the Carolinas and the Virginia capes. Hail, high winds, flash flooding and a few tornadoes can occur.

Conditions will quickly improve from west to east over the southern Atlantic coast during the afternoon and evening hours as the cool front sweeps through.

After a lull for two to three days, more severe weather is likely to ramp up over the south-central U.S. later next week.

