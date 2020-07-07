Could another 'homebrew' tropical system develop near East Coast?

All eyes are focused once again on the southeastern coast of the U.S., the same region that produced early season storms such as Arthur, Bertha and Dolly.

Daily coronavirus briefing: 300,000 new COVID cases in US through 1st week of July

The staggering number of new cases includes the mayor of Atlanta. Plus, the idea of herd immunity has drawn a lot of attention, and a new study from Spain shows whether such a concept could result in the spread slowing down.

Cristina poised to become first hurricane of 2020

It’s been an active start to the tropical season in the both the Atlantic and East Pacific oceans, but no storm has reached hurricane strength yet. However, that is about to change.