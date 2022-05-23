Frequent rounds of intense rainfall to raise flood risk in south-central US
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 23, 2022 12:25 PM EDT
Updated May 23, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
As multiple storms dive into the southern Plains and Southeast, thunderstorms, intense downpours and cooler weather will spread from Texas to Tennessee early this week.
Over 61 million people in the central and southern United States will be at risk from a slow-moving storm capable of producing flooding and severe weather this week.
With days of rain expected and following a recent dry spell in the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that incidents of flooding could be widespread. Some locations from eastern Texas into Arkansas and farther north in eastern Kansas into Missouri could receive rainfall amounts ranging from 4-8 inches over a three-day period.
Frequent rounds of rain and heavy thunderstorms could target areas from the Interstate 10 corridor northward to I-70, where 4-8 inches of rain is possible by Wednesday. In some locations, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is forecast. This includes cities such as Waco, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Springfield and Kansas City, Missouri.
A recent spell of heat and persistent dry weather across the south-central U.S. has worsened the drought in the area. Cities in Texas from Dallas to Houston and San Antonio have received less than 2 inches of rain so far in May, which is well below normal. The monthly average for Dallas is 4.78 inches, while it's 5.01 inches in Houston. In San Antonio, the monthly average is 4.40 inches. Through May 22, those three cities have received just 1.66 inches, 2.83 inches and 0.36 of an inch, respectively.
It's been even drier for cities such as Austin and Lubbock which have had less than half an inch of rain so far this month, bringing the drought to extreme and exceptional levels in those areas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The stormy weather pattern that is expected to set up across the region through Wednesday will bring much-needed rainfall to some areas but also the renewed threat of flooding.
Some cities in Missouri that can do without the rain include Joplin, Springfield and St. Louis. All three of these cities have already exceeded their normal monthly rainfall for May. The location that received the most rainfall is Joplin where, since the beginning of May, nearly 10 inches of rain has fallen. Normally, just over 6 inches falls during the month, and the city could pick up an additional 1 to 3 inches by Wednesday.
"As a slow-moving storm moves across Texas through Tuesday and into the Southeast by the middle of the week, the clash of hot, steamy air ahead of the storm and cooler conditions following behind will help to prime the atmosphere for severe thunderstorms," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis explained.
Severe weather will first target locations from eastern New Mexico, the western half of Oklahoma and western and central Texas to the Mexico border through Monday night. Threats such as intense downpours, hail, blowing dust and even an isolated tornado are possible with thunderstorms that erupt in this area.
As the storm crawls farther east Tuesday through Tuesday evening, the threat of severe weather will shift into eastern portions of the Lone Star State and include communities from Dallas and Houston. The storms will then track into nearby states and target cities such as Shreveport, Louisiana, and Little Rock, Arkansas. Any strong thunderstorm in the area could produce intense downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to track this same storm as it tracks farther east Wednesday into Wednesday evening, but a secondary area of low pressure is expected to form and move northeast into the Great Lakes region.
It is anticipated that the severe threat will shift into southeastern Texas and extend into the Ohio Valley as the two storms advance and bring the threat of widespread flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Residents from Indianapolis to Nashville into Tupelo, Mississippi, and Houston should remain on alert for any severe weather updates Wednesday through Wednesday evening.
Motorists should also be vigilant as road conditions could change drastically during periods of heavy rain. Forecasters say a heavy downpour could reduce visibility and cause slowdowns on major interstates and state highways.
AccuWeather meteorologists say additional downpours and some severe thunderstorms could occur as the storm moves into the eastern U.S. late week.
