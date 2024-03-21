Flooding downpours, severe storms to douse South Florida

Miami streets could get inundated with 1-3 inches of rain later Friday into Saturday. AccuWeather meteorologists say the downpours will come with a severe thunderstorm risk.

A storm loaded with tropical moisture will spread drenching rain and severe thunderstorms across Florida to end the week, making for a not-so-sunny start to the weekend for the Sunshine State.

"After a dry stretch that lasted through mid-March in Miami and surrounding parts of South Florida, wet weather is back in the forecast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis explained. "Thunderstorms Friday into Saturday are forecast to bring downpours to the region, bringing reduced visibility and slowed travel for motorists."

Miami could get clobbered with 1-3 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible should downpours linger over the city. The rain may pour down at an inch per hour at times, creating difficulties for storm drains to keep up and resulting in street flooding. The heaviest rain is likely to fall Friday night into Saturday morning.

Within the downpours, severe thunderstorms that pass over the region with gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado or waterspout are also possible.

"Those with plans to hit the beaches will need to find alternate activities to fill the time during the soggy pattern," Travis said. Spring training baseball games are likely to face delays and cancellations.

Drier weather and sunshine will sweep back in on Sunday and likely last through the first half of the new week.

