Flood threat to return to inundated Ohio, Tennessee River Valleys

After deadly flooding inundated portions of Kentucky last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that more rain is on the way

Showers and thunderstorms will bring a renewed flood risk to portions of the Midwest and beneficial rain to the Northeast this weekend.

A week after the deadly and catastrophic flooding that struck Kentucky, leaving many without power or running water, rounds of downpours are expected to move through these same hard-hit regions into next week. Inundated areas of the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys could see an additional 1-2 inches of rain, with pockets seeing up to 4 inches where the heaviest downpours persist after receiving over two times their average rainfall in the month of July.

Through this weekend and into the middle of next week, a stalled frontal boundary has begun to sink further south from the Great Lakes into the waterlogged Ohio and Tennessee river valleys, creating an environment conducive for intense downpours - not dissimilar to the forecast that preceded last week’s disaster.

As of Saturday morning (EDT), flood watches and warnings have been issued across the same hard-hit areas of eastern Kentucky and central West Virginia through Sunday 10:00pm EDT (AccuWeather RealVue™)

At least 37 people lost their lives when a series of ‘training’ thunderstorms battered the mountainous regions of Eastern Kentucky in late July. ‘Training’ occurs when multiple intense thunderstorms constantly regenerate over the same geographical region repeatedly over an extended period of time. Rainfall rates exceeded over 1 inch per hour for several hours overnight in Eastern Kentucky overwhelming already strained river levels and totaling between 8-10.5 inches after only 48 hours.

The rounds of drenching thunderstorms also shattered monthly average rain totals for the region, with towns like Jackson, Kentucky, receiving approximately 18 inches over the course of July, 291 percent above their typical average total of about 5 inches.

“A slow-moving frontal boundary will combine with copious amounts of moisture to bring a renewed flooding threat to portions of the central Appalachians for part of the week, including the hard-hit areas of eastern Kentucky," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Danny Pydynowski.

Unlike urban flash flooding, when impervious surfaces like asphalt and concrete prevent water from being absorbed by the soil - mountain flooding presents an entirely different threat. The terrain from the mountainous elevation acts as a ‘funnel’ that moves all rainwater into one location by means of just gravity. This results in the formation of the various rivers, creeks and streams which typically dot the Piedmont regions of the United States.

However, when one specific region receives a high amount of rainfall in an area such as the Kentucky Appalachians, all of the water flows to only one or two rivers - easily overwhelming the banks of rivers where many call home in the region. Eastern Kentucky and western West Virginian rivers reached historic, extreme flood stages with remarkable pace.

Numerous downpours are anticipated to continue to batter these same regions into Monday through Tuesday night as another slow-moving front sinks south, colliding with a hot and humid air mass from the Gulf of Mexico.

“The already saturated soil means that even just a quick half to 1 inch of rainfall in any thunderstorm early this upcoming week could unfortunately exacerbate flooding issues across the region in towns such as Hindman, Hazard and Jackson, Kentucky," Pydnowski said.

The entire first three days of the upcoming week all have the potential to bring an enhanced risk for flash flooding.

The stalled front is not forecast to leave the area until Thursday morning at the earliest, according to AccuWeather’s latest forecast. A primary concern among local residents and meteorologists is the impact that additional flooding will have on relief efforts.

FEMA and additional recovery agencies have set up base camps in regions which will become prone to flood damage due to their temporary construction. Recently moved debris from recent debris flows also are also capable of hindering the efforts of emergency personnel aimed at helping a region already very difficult to navigate.

President Biden declared a federal emergency in order to more speedily direct funds allocated for recovery efforts, assisting residents with privately owned residences and businesses in beginning to pick up the pieces, according to the Associated Press.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been instrumental in providing access and visibility to those who lost everything in his home state.

"It’s going to take significant time and significant dollars to restore what was destroyed,” said Beshear.

