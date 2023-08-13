Flash flooding, severe weather to keep eastern US on alert Tuesday

Torrential downpours will dampen areas from the Midwest to the Northeast, as severe thunderstorms will erupt from New Jersey to Georgia and Mississippi, threatening disruptions and damage.

If you have any flight plans for Aug. 15, make sure you check Geoff Cornish’s travel forecast before you go.

Disruptive downpours and thunderstorms will continue to cause travel trouble across parts of the East on Tuesday as humid -- almost tropical air -- adds fuel to an active weather pattern. Flash flooding and severe weather will be hazards into Tuesday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Heavy thunderstorms left roads submerged around the nation’s capital on Monday, and the area will once again face torrential downpours, with the risk of flash flooding.

Risk for flash flooding from the Midwest to the Northeast

Across the Northeast, the primary concern with any storms that develop into Tuesday will be torrential downpours that elevate the risk of flash flooding.

Into Tuesday night, this risk will encompass much of New England stretching back into part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

As this feature becomes much more organized as it tracks into the Eastern states, forecasters say that a few elements will play a role in the storm's potential impacts across the region.

"The setup supporting these storms will include a wide variety of factors. First, a robust influx of moisture into the region from the Gulf of Mexico will occur due to southwesterly winds ahead of the cold front," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

Thornton added that thunderstorms should be able to tap into the energy provided by strong winds just above the surface, with any storm that does so being very likely to produce severe-caliber wind gusts.

Along with the surge in moisture that provides the fuel for thunderstorms and flooding downpours, humidity levels will be quite high in the region and will create a sticky feel to the air.

Thunderstorms could disrupt vacationers' plans along the coast Tuesday

Bursts of rain and thunderstorms will extend from southern Mississippi to New Jersey into Tuesday evening.

Some of the dozens of major cities at risk for severe weather Tuesday include Atlantic City, New Jersey; Norfolk, Virginia; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Travelers along portions of interstates 10, 75 and 95 are advised to closely monitor the progression of the storms Tuesday, given that the intense downpours could induce slowdowns and periods of decreased visibility.

Additionally, any beachgoers along the Atlantic and northeast Gulf coasts could deal with disruptions to their outdoor activities as thunderstorms develop and track to the coast. Storms are likely to unfold across a heavily populated corridor to begin with and, given the time of year, vacationers that have flocked to the coast could increase the number of people that can face storms as they grind toward the beaches Tuesday.

A corridor across far northeastern South Carolina to southern New Jersey could face a moderate risk for severe storms, and even a risk for isolated tornadoes.

Calmer, slightly cooler weather in store by midweek

Forecasters say that Wednesday may turn out to be a much nicer day than the start of the week across a large portion of the Eastern U.S.

"As the cold front clears the Northeast coast later Tuesday night, calmer conditions can be expected on Wednesday. However, thunderstorms may linger around the coast of the Carolinas and into the Southeast as the front hangs up a bit longer over those areas," said Thornton.

Temperatures are likely to moderate by midweek across the eastern half of the nation, dropping between 5 and 10 degrees Fahrenheit at the start of the week in some spots.

As a storm system tracks eastward across southeastern Canada, there will be additional chances for rainfall by the latter half of the week, particularly from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.

For much of the Heartland of the U.S. the cooldown will only be temporary, as a massive heat dome will build late in the week and may last for many days.

Severe weather to reload in Upper Midwest

Prior to the heat dome formation, thunderstorms are likely to strengthen to severe levels over part of the Upper Midwest Wednesday.

All modes of severe weather will be possible Wednesday, including the risk of a few tornadoes in parts of Minnesota and northern areas of Wisconsin and Michigan. A large portion of northwestern Ontario is also at risk for severe weather.

