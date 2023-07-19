Flash flood emergency issued in western Kentucky

Slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 to 6 inches of rain across western Kentucky counties early Wednesday, prompting a flash flood emergency.

Flash flooding hit Wingo, Kentucky, overnight Tuesday. Homes, cars and roads were submerged in the floodwaters.

A “particularly dangerous situation” unfolded in western Kentucky early Wednesday after slow-moving thunderstorms dropped several inches of rain overnight, which prompted a flash flood emergency and forced several people out of their homes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Paducah, Kentucky, warned the flash flood damage threat could be “catastrophic” for Graves, Carlisle and Hickman Counties. All of these counties are located in western Kentucky, just north of the Tennessee border.

According to the NWS office in Paducah, the storms unleashed 4 to 6 inches of rain across parts of western Kentucky as of 6 a.m. CDT. In Wingo, located roughly 10 miles north of the Tennessee-Kentucky border, 4.86 inches of rain fell between midnight and 2:15 a.m. local time. The NWS noted several water rescues were being conducted in Wingo as of early Wednesday morning.

Storm chaser Brandon Clement shared a video from the scene showing just how high the water rose overnight in Wingo. Water levels could be seen reaching the wheels of several trucks in a parking lot. The water levels reached the porches of many homes in the area.

“This is the second time it’s done it since I’ve been here. First time wasn’t this bad,” a Wingo resident named Tommy said to Clement. “Just a steady rain…[It came] pretty fast.”

In Mayfield, which was struck by a catastrophic EF4 tornado in December 2021, the NWS reported several water rescues were being conducted in the city as floodwaters rose early Wednesday morning.

“Major flooding like many have never seen is occurring,” the Graves County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook update Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jon Hayden wrote on Facebook that a shelter was opened at His House Ministries for those who were affected by the flooding.

The sheriff’s office said a portion of Highway 80 was impassable due to the amount of water on the roadway, KFVS reported. Additionally, the department said many roads looked like rivers or deep streams as of Wednesday morning.

Additional rainfall is expected throughout the morning hours on Wednesday, which could add to flooding concerns in western Kentucky.

