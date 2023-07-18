Phoenix shatters heat record that has stood for almost 50 years

The Valley of the Sun set a new record for the longest stretch of temperatures at that extreme threshold, and one AccuWeather expert explains that record could be broken again — many times.

Copied

The chief heat officer of Phoenix, Arizona, explains the strategies the city is using to keep people safe through triple-digit temperatures.

For the past 19 days, Phoenix has sweltered under temperatures at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit amid an unrelenting heat wave, shattering a record that has stood for nearly 50 years.

At 11:59 a.m., local time, the mercury in The Valley of the Sun hit 110 degrees, continuing the streak that started on June 30 in the city.

The old record streak of 110-degree days was set from June 12-29, 1974.

The streak isn’t likely to end Tuesday, however, with AccuWeather forecasters saying the heat will do more than just shatter the record.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"This record is forecast to be obliterated, as AccuWeather has 110+ degree F highs forecast every day through at least the middle to latter part of next week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

By 7 a.m., local time, Tuesday, the low temperature was 94 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the record for the highest low temperature for July 18 and continuing a nine-day streak of low temperatures at or above 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature Tuesday is forecast to reach 115 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to remain at or above 110 degrees in Phoenix throughout the remainder of the week and into the next. The streak began June 30, and on July 18, the heat could break the record for number of days at or above 110 in the city. (AccuWeather)

An excessive heat warning, which was issued July 1, continued Tuesday morning across Phoenix as the mercury approached the triple digits once again. The excessive heat warning for Phoenix is set to expire July 21 — if it isn't expanded.

The heat has been taking a serious toll on the health of Phoenix residents, with Valleywise Health Medical Center Communications Director Michael Murphy telling CNN that in some extreme cases, patients have been placed in body bags packed with ice to help cool them off and that the burn center has been "slammed" with patients experiencing contact burns.

Body temperatures of 107 degrees or higher can lead to death or permanent brain damage.

"The heat is taking a major toll,” emergency room doctor Frank LoVecchio from Valleywise Health Medical Center told CNN. “The hospital has not been this busy with overflow since a few peaks in the Covid pandemic.”

The doctor added that he has seen three to four cases per shift in which patients were at risk of death unless they received emergency treatment.

There have been 12 confirmed heat-associated deaths this season in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, according to the county's department of public health. Another 55 deaths remain under investigation. Last year, 17 heat-related deaths had been confirmed and 126 remain under investigation.

Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the U.S., outpacing tornadoes, floods and even hurricanes. As temperatures in Phoenix continue to reach or surpass 100 degrees, more people could experience heat-related illnesses.

People who are homeless try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. During the cooler months, the center stays open until 2 p.m. but has been staying open to at least 5:30 p.m. most days during the current heat spell. The center, located a few blocks from the city's largest homeless shelter, has also been serving as an official hydration station where anyone can stop to get up to two ice-cold bottles of water for free. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The city of Phoenix and its partners have set up a network of more than 200 cooling centers, hydration stations and respite centers to help residents weather the extreme temperatures, David Hondula, the director of the city's Office of Heat Response and Mitigation told AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Melissa Constanzer.

"And I'd also point to important work for people in their homes. [I'm] thinking about our cooling ordinance that protects renters to ensure their homes are safe and longer term investments we're trying to make in home weatherization and energy assistance," Hondula said. "There really does take a lot of different programs and strategies to keep people safe in all the different circumstances they find themselves in during our dangerous heat."

Air quality has also dropped to poor conditions with the stagnant air over the city.

A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix isn't the only area impacted by brutal heat at the moment. A relentless heat wave has swept across the Southwest and expanded its reach farther east, driving high temperatures from Southern California to northwest Mississippi. Across this area, excessive heat warnings cover over 31.8 million people and heat advisories cover another 41.4 million, according to the NWS.

At least 12 sites, including Phoenix, broke or tied a daily high record Monday, adding to the more than 1,500 record-high temperatures recorded in the U.S. so far this month, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Phoenix tied its previous daily high-temperature record of 116 degrees on July 17, set in 2005.

Even with the streak in Phoenix forecast to come to an end late next week, temperatures aren't likely to bring relief. The mercury may rise to 109 degrees on July 29, and could linger in the high 90s into the start of August.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.