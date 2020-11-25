EF2 tornado left widespread damage in Dallas-Fort Worth area
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 25, 2020 2:24 PM
A car was heavily damaged after the driver got caught in a severe storm in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 24. This video, shot by the driver's daughter, shows the destruction.
An outbreak of severe weather that began late on Tuesday afternoon and extended into the evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area prompted tornado warnings and kicked up powerful wind gusts -- some of them reaching hurricane force -- leaving behind a trail of damage, but no reported fatalities.
On Wednesday afternoon, a preliminary survey from the National Weather Service (NWS) found EF-2 damage in south Arlington, a city about 20 miles west of Dallas and 15 miles east of Fort Worth. The tornado is estimated to have had maximum winds of 115 mph, and the estimated path length and width is expected to be released later Wednesday.
AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was on the ground reporting from Arlington on Wednesday morning and captured images some of the destruction the tornado left behind.
“I have a little girl she’s five years old, so she was very scared, we’re in the closets," Arlington resident Joseph Juma told Wadell. "Then later on we had water coming down in our living room”
At the drive-thru of a Burger Box on South Cooper, two passengers were trapped in their vehicle when the heavy winds caused the overhanging roof to fall on their car. They were rescued by local firefighters.
Lieutenant Richard Fegan of the Arlington Fire Department reported at a press conference on Wednesday that three people with minor injuries had been transported to a hospital Tuesday night.
The Arlington Police Department shared on Twitter that strewn debris forced the closure of Pioneer Parkway as officers and members of Arlington Fire assisted residents with damaged homes and vehicles.
The worst damage was dealt to the Mirage and Waterdance Circle apartment complexes in the area of the Pioneer Parkway. According to NBC-DFW, the normally busy parkway was turned into a makeshift command center for first responders.
“I’m just worried about family photos, and there’s some games up there I want to see if they’re still okay," Arlington resident Adrian Jones told Wadell.
The driver and passengers of a car were all reported to be safe after a structure collapsed onto a vehicle with people inside in one instance in Arlington.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A radar image showing the line of thunderstorms that caused damage in the Arlington, Texas, area on Tuesday evening. (AccuWeather)
In Denton, less than 30 miles north-northwest of Dallas, a wind gust of 55 mph was reported. Earlier in the evening, a 65-mph wind gust was reported in Mineral Wells, which is located a little over 60 miles to the west of Dallas.
The thunderstorms have moved east of the area and drier weather with plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
EF2 tornado left widespread damage in Dallas-Fort Worth area
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 25, 2020 2:24 PM
A car was heavily damaged after the driver got caught in a severe storm in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 24. This video, shot by the driver's daughter, shows the destruction.
An outbreak of severe weather that began late on Tuesday afternoon and extended into the evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area prompted tornado warnings and kicked up powerful wind gusts -- some of them reaching hurricane force -- leaving behind a trail of damage, but no reported fatalities.
On Wednesday afternoon, a preliminary survey from the National Weather Service (NWS) found EF-2 damage in south Arlington, a city about 20 miles west of Dallas and 15 miles east of Fort Worth. The tornado is estimated to have had maximum winds of 115 mph, and the estimated path length and width is expected to be released later Wednesday.
AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was on the ground reporting from Arlington on Wednesday morning and captured images some of the destruction the tornado left behind.
“I have a little girl she’s five years old, so she was very scared, we’re in the closets," Arlington resident Joseph Juma told Wadell. "Then later on we had water coming down in our living room”
At the drive-thru of a Burger Box on South Cooper, two passengers were trapped in their vehicle when the heavy winds caused the overhanging roof to fall on their car. They were rescued by local firefighters.
Lieutenant Richard Fegan of the Arlington Fire Department reported at a press conference on Wednesday that three people with minor injuries had been transported to a hospital Tuesday night.
The Arlington Police Department shared on Twitter that strewn debris forced the closure of Pioneer Parkway as officers and members of Arlington Fire assisted residents with damaged homes and vehicles.
The worst damage was dealt to the Mirage and Waterdance Circle apartment complexes in the area of the Pioneer Parkway. According to NBC-DFW, the normally busy parkway was turned into a makeshift command center for first responders.
“I’m just worried about family photos, and there’s some games up there I want to see if they’re still okay," Arlington resident Adrian Jones told Wadell.
The driver and passengers of a car were all reported to be safe after a structure collapsed onto a vehicle with people inside in one instance in Arlington.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A radar image showing the line of thunderstorms that caused damage in the Arlington, Texas, area on Tuesday evening. (AccuWeather)
In Denton, less than 30 miles north-northwest of Dallas, a wind gust of 55 mph was reported. Earlier in the evening, a 65-mph wind gust was reported in Mineral Wells, which is located a little over 60 miles to the west of Dallas.
The thunderstorms have moved east of the area and drier weather with plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo