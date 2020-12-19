Drenching storms target portions of South America
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 19, 2020 10:03 AM EST
A quick-hitting storm system will continue to unleash drenching rainfall and locally severe thunderstorms across portions of South America to end the week.
An area of low pressure began to develop early Friday across central Argentina, west of Bahía Blanca. As this storm strengthened throughout the day Friday into Friday night, unsettled weather was in store for much of central and eastern Argentina.
A line of strong storms tore through central Argentina on Friday night with damaging winds, rain and even some hail. These strong storms also generated an astounding sandstorm, known as a haboob.
A haboob can be seen impacting portions of Argentina on Friday afternoon. (CIRA/RAMMB)
Due to the availability of relatively warm, moist air found across the region, this storm will be able to continue to produce robust thunderstorms across the region through Saturday.
Rain and locally strong storms will push into southeast Brazil through the day on Saturday while northern Argentina and Uruguay trend drier.
A few of the heaviest thunderstorms may even become severe during this time frame. Any locally severe thunderstorm will be able to produce hail and damaging wind gusts on the order of 88-105 km/h (55-65 mph). Wind gusts at this level will be able to cause some damage to trees and poorly constructed structures and may even lead to sporadic power outages.
Generally, rainfall amounts across the impacted areas on Friday and Saturday will average 25-50 mm (1-2 inches). However, close to the center of the low pressure system in southern Buenos Aires, as much as 100 mm (4 inches) of rain may fall leading to an enhanced flooding threat.
High rainfall rates may force any smaller streams or rivers to fill up quickly and potentially overflow their banks Friday and Saturday. Residents living in areas that are prone to flooding, especially low-lying and poor drainage areas, should remain on alert for possible flash flooding to end the week.
After the storm exits off the coast later Saturday, the same areas that were drenched by heavy storms to end the week will enjoy a rather tranquil end of the weekend and start next week. High pressure will slowly build into place over northeastern Argentina Sunday into Monday, allowing dry conditions to return to the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
After the storm exits off the coast later Saturday, the same areas that were drenched by heavy storms to end the week will enjoy a rather tranquil end of the weekend and start next week. High pressure will slowly build into place over northeastern Argentina Sunday into Monday, allowing dry conditions to return to the region.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo