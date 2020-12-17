'State of Natural Disaster' declared as Yasa slams Fiji
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 17, 2020 5:50 AM EST
Large amounts of sea foam formed along the shoreline of First Bay in Queensland, Australia, on Dec. 13 after a weekend of intense storms.
Yasa dealt a devastating blow to Fiji on Thursday when it made landfall as a Category 5 severe tropical cyclone with winds of 240 km/h (150 mph), according to the Fiji Meteorological Service.
As the storm came inland, a State of Natural Disaster was declared by Fiji's National Disaster Management Office.
"Favorable conditions for tropical cyclone formation, including light wind shear and warm ocean waters were in place across the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty explained.
Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa making landfall on the island of Vanua Lavu, Fiji, as a Category 5 storm on Thursday afternoon, local time. (RAMMB/CIRA)
By Wednesday evening, local time, Yasa exploded to a Category 5 severe tropical cyclone with 10-minute average sustained winds of 240 km/h (150 mph), equivalent to a Category 5 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Yasa maintained this intensity until it made landfall on the island of Vanua Levu on Thursday afternoon, local time.
With this intensity, Yasa unleashed dangerous wind gusts and torrential rainfall across the country.
Through Friday night, local time, a general 150-300 mm (6-12 inches) of rain is expected to fall across the Fiji island group, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 750 mm (30 inches).
These bands of torrential rainfall will enhance the risk for widespread flooding rainfall, coastal flooding, rough seas, destructive wind gusts and widespread wind damage. The risk for mudslides will also increase across Fiji, Douty noted.
As Yasa continues to cross Fiji on Thursday night, destructive winds can still impact parts of the country. Widespread destructive wind gusts of 160-190 km/h (100-120 mph) are expected. While not as intense as winds at landfall, gusts of this magnitude will be able to damage well-built structures and obliterate poorly constructed structures, especially buildings that may have already sustained damage.
Conditions across Fiji are expected to improve on Friday as Yasa pulls away to the south of the country.
Yasa is a 5 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in Fiji. This is based on the anticipated flooding rainfall and destructive winds, as well as a number of other economic factors.
In contrast to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is based on a broad range of important factors. In order to better communicate a more comprehensive representation of the potential impact of a storm to lives and livelihoods, the scale covers not only wind speed, but also flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss. Some of these hazards such as inland flooding and storm surge in many storms result in more deaths and economic loss than wind.
The most recent system to make landfall in Fiji as a Category 5 Severe Tropical Cyclone was Winston in 2016. More recently, Harold struck Fiji in April 2020 as a Category 4 Severe Tropical Cyclone. Harold led to the death of at least one person in Fiji.
The area of low pressure that eventually became Yasa began developing near American Samoa earlier last week as it first strengthened into a tropical depression on Friday, while to the north of Fiji.
Yasa remained nearly stationary for several days while churning east of the Vanuatu coast. Due to the availability of a few favorable atmospheric factors, Yasa was able to rapidly gain strength into the middle of the week.
Yasa is the first cyclone of the South Pacific tropical cyclone season which runs from Nov. 1 through April 30.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
