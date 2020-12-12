Potential tropical system on the horizon for West Pacific
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 12, 2020 12:55 PM
Following a month-long period of relative calm in the West Pacific Ocean basin, tropical activity will begin to bubble to life once again late next week.
The West Pacific Ocean basin as been devoid of impactful systems since the middle of November. However, an area of disturbed weather currently located well to the southeast of the Mariana Islands will drift westward this week and may encounter conditions that can be ideal for strengthening.
An area of disturbed weather can be seen well to the southeast of the Mariana Islands in the western Pacific Ocean on Saturday night, local time. (RAMMB/CIRA)
An area of low pressure is forecast to form late next week in the southwestern Philippine Sea, near the southern Philippines. This area of low pressure may encounter favorable enough conditions to be able to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm by next weekend or early next week.
To strengthen, tropical systems need at least two main atmospheric ingredients -- warm sea surface temperatures and low levels of vertical wind shear.
Vertical wind shear, the change in direction and speed of winds at increasing heights in the atmosphere, is forecast to decrease in strength across southern Philippines by late next week. This decrease in vertical wind shear will likely allow an area of low pressure to form late next week and may even allow it to gradually organize through next weekend.
Once an area of low pressure forms near the southern Philippines late next week, the continued lack of vertical wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures may allow the system to strengthen into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm as it tracks westward through next weekend.
The most likely track of this potential system may take it across the southern Philippines into next weekend and westward into the South China Sea towards southern Vietnam early the following week.
Regardless of the ultimate strength of this potential system, soaking rain and gusty winds will likely target portions of the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia through next weekend. There is the potential for enough rain to fall and cause flooding issues across the Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan regions of the Philippines.
As the potential system pushes westward through next weekend and into early the following week, portions of Vietnam could be in the crosshairs for flooding rainfall.
Interests in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and even Cambodia should keep a close eye on the progress of this potential system.
The West Pacific Ocean basin has enjoyed an extended period of calm since the middle of November. The last impactful system to churn in the basin was the damaging and deadly Typhoon Vamco from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15. Vamco brought heavy rain and damaging winds to portions of the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand during its lifetime. Typhoon Vamco ultimately led to 440 million USD worth of damages and took more than 100 lives.
Although, the 2020 West Pacific tropical season has been about average in terms of total number of named systems with 25, impacts from several dangerous storms have lead to unimaginable damage for many.
All but one named tropical system that formed in the West Pacific Ocean basin during the months of October and November impacted the Philippines or Vietnam, including several typhoons. Ten storms have strengthened enough to earn typhoon status this season, with 25 named systems overall.
The West Pacific Ocean basin is not the only basin where tropical activity is ramping up through next week. A tropical depression has come to life in the South Pacific Ocean basin and could bring heavy rain to Fiji and Vanuatu through early next week.
