Thunderstorms threaten big race day in Charlotte for Memorial Day weekend

As thundery rain swells streams and rivers in the Ozarks during the Memorial Day weekend, it is more likely to expand toward Charlotte, rather than Indianapolis.

Copied

Weather will play a key role for both the drivers and the spectators at the running of the 109th Indy 500 this weekend.

While Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring those who have fallen in military service, this weekend marks some of the biggest automobile races of the season for both IndyCars and Stock cars. AccuWeather meteorologists expect rain to hold off at Indianapolis, but thunderstorms could threaten activities at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Race fans often have to deal with blistering sunshine and heat for many events during the season. Even though the Indianapolis 500 is one of the cooler races of the season, it can get hot in the stands on a sunny day.

Robert Shwartzman, of Israel, celebrates after winning the pole position during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

That should not be a major problem for this year's race.

Extensive clouds are forecast for Sunday afternoon's race at Indianapolis, with temperatures in the comfortable or cool 60s, depending on one's preference. Fans not under cover should note that a sunburn is still possible even on a cloudy day this time of the year, and precautions should be taken. Some glare can occur over the hours when the clouds thin out, so bringing along a pair of sunglasses is still recommended.

Rain is forecast to fall on parts of southern Indiana and central Illinois but is expected to hold off at the racetrack. Only if a storm bringing torrential rain and flooding to the Ozarks shifts northward slightly might some showers reach the racetrack.

About 425 miles to the southeast of Indianapolis, conditions at Harrisburg, North Carolina, home to Charlotte Motor Speedway, could get dicey for the scheduled Sunday evening 600-mile NASCAR race.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Part of the same storm bringing the dangerous flood risk to the Ozarks will stretch to the east by Sunday afternoon and evening.

It is conceivable that a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms venture east of the southern Appalachians and move out to the east and onto the Piedmont and Coastal Plains of North Carolina during the afternoon and night on Sunday.

Delays are possible, as well as a rain-shortened race, if run on Sunday.

There is a chance that if the race starts earlier, it could be squeezed in on Sunday. Should the race be postponed to Monday, some breaks in the downpours may occur. However, with the nature of the pattern, dry weather cannot be guaranteed for long just yet.

High temperatures for activities on Sunday (and Monday if necessary) will be in the mid-70s, with temperatures to drop into the 60s Sunday night and possibly dip into the upper 50s should it rain hard.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.