British Isles set to get another round of rain and wind into the weekend
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 16, 2020 9:44 AM EST
An incredible murmuration of starlings was spotted moving through the sky over Meare, England, on Dec. 11.
After one storm brought rain and wind to Ireland and the western United Kingdom Tuesday night into Wednesday, a second in the series can bring more rain and wind into the weekend.
This second in the series of storms will be larger than the first and bring wind to a larger area, but with the center of the storm located a few hundred miles to the west of the British Isles, it is not expected to reach the level of a windstorm.
Winds will first become gusty across Ireland and the western United Kingdom on Thursday afternoon with gusts of 40-50 mph (65-80 km/h). Winds can become even stronger into Friday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
“Any wind damage is expected to be confined to a relatively small area across southwestern Scotland, Wales and southwestern England,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
“The greatest threat of winds strong enough to lead to damage is expected to occur from Friday afternoon into Friday night,” said Zartman. He added, “Isolated power cuts, tree damage and travel disruptions are the most likely impacts from the storm.”
Wind gusts of 50-60 mph (80-100 km/h) are expected across southwestern Scotland, Wales and southwestern England. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph (115 km/h) is possible.
The highest wind gusts are expected to occur in coastal areas and across higher terrain.
The storm will also bring more rain to the British Isles, especially across western areas where several rounds are possible from Thursday to Sunday.
The first period of steadier rain is expected to arrive across Ireland and Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon. This will quickly move into Scotland, Wales and western England for Thursday night. Right on the heels of this first round of rain will be a more significant period of rain on Friday across similar areas.
In total, rainfall is expected to be 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) across much of the western and northern British Isles, but as much as 100 mm (4 inches) can fall in the most persistent falls.
Southeastern England, including London, will be spared from much of the rain with Thursday and Friday ending up as largely dry days. A front can bring scattered showers to this area on Saturday, but rainfall is likely to be confined to less than 13 mm (0.50 of an inch).
Active weather is expected to continue across the United Kingdom and Ireland as another area of low pressure can bring rain early next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
British Isles set to get another round of rain and wind into the weekend
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 16, 2020 9:44 AM EST
An incredible murmuration of starlings was spotted moving through the sky over Meare, England, on Dec. 11.
After one storm brought rain and wind to Ireland and the western United Kingdom Tuesday night into Wednesday, a second in the series can bring more rain and wind into the weekend.
This second in the series of storms will be larger than the first and bring wind to a larger area, but with the center of the storm located a few hundred miles to the west of the British Isles, it is not expected to reach the level of a windstorm.
Winds will first become gusty across Ireland and the western United Kingdom on Thursday afternoon with gusts of 40-50 mph (65-80 km/h). Winds can become even stronger into Friday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
“Any wind damage is expected to be confined to a relatively small area across southwestern Scotland, Wales and southwestern England,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
“The greatest threat of winds strong enough to lead to damage is expected to occur from Friday afternoon into Friday night,” said Zartman. He added, “Isolated power cuts, tree damage and travel disruptions are the most likely impacts from the storm.”
Wind gusts of 50-60 mph (80-100 km/h) are expected across southwestern Scotland, Wales and southwestern England. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph (115 km/h) is possible.
The highest wind gusts are expected to occur in coastal areas and across higher terrain.
The storm will also bring more rain to the British Isles, especially across western areas where several rounds are possible from Thursday to Sunday.
Related:
The first period of steadier rain is expected to arrive across Ireland and Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon. This will quickly move into Scotland, Wales and western England for Thursday night. Right on the heels of this first round of rain will be a more significant period of rain on Friday across similar areas.
In total, rainfall is expected to be 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) across much of the western and northern British Isles, but as much as 100 mm (4 inches) can fall in the most persistent falls.
Southeastern England, including London, will be spared from much of the rain with Thursday and Friday ending up as largely dry days. A front can bring scattered showers to this area on Saturday, but rainfall is likely to be confined to less than 13 mm (0.50 of an inch).
Active weather is expected to continue across the United Kingdom and Ireland as another area of low pressure can bring rain early next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo