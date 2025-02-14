Dangerous setup for tornadoes and flash flooding in south-central US this weekend

The most significant threat of severe weather including tornadoes and flooding since last autumn will target portions of the south-central and southeastern United States this weekend.

AccuWeather Severe Weather Expert Guy Pearson warns of the threat of severe storms for the southeastern region of the U.S. Storms could bring damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and even tornadoes.

A dangerous weekend is about to unfold across the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys as severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours blast the region, endangering lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

"The severe weather event has the potential to produce multiple tornadoes in the EF0 to EF1 range," AccuWeather Severe Weather Expert Guy Pearson said, adding, "Some of the strongest tornadoes with the upcoming event from later Saturday to Saturday night will probably reach EF2 to EF3 intensity."

The Enhanced Fujita Scale assigns a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. The National Weather Service conducts damage surveys to estimate the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produces, giving each tornado a rating from EF0 to EF5.

Many people, including new residents and visitors to the region, may not realize that tornadoes can occur in the winter. The rolling hills in the terrain, low-hanging clouds and the cover of darkness will add to the severe weather danger.

Some of the tornadoes and straight-line wind gusts during the event can be strong enough to uproot trees, break large tree limbs and cause considerable property damage. Mobile homes can be severely damaged in the strongest storms and do not provide enough protection from a direct strike.

Because of the time of day and scope of the storms, AccuWeather meteorologists have a substantial area of coverage outlined for a moderate to high risk of severe thunderstorms.

Aside from the threat of multiple tornadoes, many incidents of powerful wind gusts are foreseen along with the likelihood of flash flooding from torrential downpours from northeastern Texas to much of Kentucky, Tennessee, western North Carolina and northern and central Georgia well into Saturday night.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will shift eastward on Sunday in advance of a push of colder air.

On Sunday, the potential for thunderstorms packing strong wind gusts and flash flooding will extend from northern and central Florida to Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

Flooding is also a serious threat from this storm

The storm will also bring heavy rainfall to a broad area.

Much of the region from northern Mississippi and eastern Arkansas to southern Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania and much of West Virginia is forecast to receive 2-4 inches of rain from Friday night to Sunday morning, which is enough to lead to urban and small stream flash flooding.

Many parts of Tennessee and Kentucky are projected to receive 4-8 inches of rain from the storm, which has an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 13 inches.

Rainfall of this intensity, much of which may fall in 12-24 hours, combined with prior rain from this week, may also lead to significant rises on rivers. The combined rainfall from last Monday to this upcoming Sunday may reach 20 inches in some locations.

Life-threatening flooding is possible in urban and hilly areas where water levels on small streams and neighboring roads may rise several feet in a matter of minutes.

Motorists are strongly urged not to attempt to drive through flooded roads. Water levels may still be rising, and the road beneath may have been washed away.

While flooding on small streams will be almost immediate, levels on the progressively larger rivers in the region may continue to rise well into next week. Officials may need to take preventative action in some communities or be prepared to act quickly as waters rise.

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely watching the progress of a new storm that will arrive next week and can bring snow and ice to drenching rain and severe thunderstorms in parts of the eastern half of the United States.

