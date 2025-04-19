Damaging thunderstorms to accompany flooding risk in central US early this week

Severe thunderstorms and flooding will pose a dual threat across the central U.S. through Sunday, with the active weather pattern expected to persist almost daily this week.

In the days leading up to Easter, tornadoes ripped apart homes and hail shattered windows throughout multiple states.

Rounds of severe storms packing damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and the potential for significant flash flooding will impact more than a dozen central U.S. states through Sunday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The stormy weather coincides with a busy holiday weekend marked by increased travel and outdoor activities, making it especially important for residents and visitors to monitor changing conditions and stay aware of local weather alerts.

"Towns hit hard by flooding and tornadoes in early April will be impacted yet again by flooding rainfall and severe weather through the holiday weekend," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. "We expect travel, business, supply chain and shipping disruptions across the region."

Severe risk on Easter Sunday to span from Texas to Illinois

Easter weekend began with clusters of showers and thunderstorms lining up along a roughly 1,500-mile-long stretch from just west of Dallas to Syracuse, New York. Thunderstorms along this corridor pulsed to severe limits into Saturday night.

This radar image from the mid-morning hours of Saturday, April 19, shows clusters of showers and thunderstorms spanning the corridor from Texas to New York. (AccuWeather)

A portion of this zone will again be at risk for widespread vigorous thunderstorm activity to close out the weekend.

"For Easter Sunday through Sunday night, the threat of severe weather will reach its peak from Arkansas through the Missouri Valley," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus said.

AccuWeather severe weather experts expect reports of wind damage and large hail to be numerous within this zone and have issued a broad moderate risk as a result, which includes the metro areas of Little Rock and St. Louis. A few tornadoes are also possible, though damaging straight-line wind gusts in excess of 70 mph will be most likely as the storms develop into a fast-moving squall line.

Storms may remain gusty on Monday farther east

Thunderstorms will lose much of their vigor as they progress eastward from the Ohio and Tennessee valleys to near the central Gulf Coast during the early morning hours of Monday. By later in the day, storms can occasionally pulse to feisty levels and produce hail and strong wind gusts, along with sudden downpours.

Central US to face more rounds of storms this week

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will frequent the middle of the nation during the middle and latter portion of this week.

Areas that have been inundated with rain in recent weeks may experience a renewed flood risk, while areas of the Plains states that are dealing with drought conditions will benefit from the wet pattern.

"The rounds of rain will be very welcome for drought relief across the High Plains," AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Tristan Irish said.

This week's pattern will remain conducive for severe thunderstorms, particularly across the central and southern Plains.

