Daily episodes of severe weather to pulse across US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 16, 2020 10:50 AM
The storms will have the potential to cause significant flooding in cities such as Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo.
Daily episodes of severe weather have been erupting across parts of the United States every day so far this month -- and the trend is expected to continue in the coming days. The atmosphere will keep its foot on the throttle for potentially dangerous, damaging and disruptive storms in portions of the eastern and central U.S. into this weekend.
Millions of Americans will need to stay alert to the forecast as the pockets of severe weather will shift around from day to day.
Storms during the middle of July often can be briefly heavy on an isolated basis during the afternoon and early evening hours, especially in the Southeast states. However, a dome of heat will add intensity and coverage of storms on the periphery in the coming days.
During Thursday afternoon and evening, storms from central Ohio, northeastern Kentucky and northwestern West Virginia to northwestern Pennsylvania and western and central New York state will not only carry the potential for high wind gusts and flash flooding but also the risk of a few isolated tornadoes.
The most likely time for tornadoes with the strongest storms will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT Thursday.
This severe weather will be part of a larger swath of heavy, gusty thunderstorms that are forecast to extend from northern Arkansas and southern Missouri to southeastern Ontario and southern Quebec.
Any of the storms in this swath can bring brief, blinding downpours that could overwhelm neighborhood storm drains and small streams. The torrential downpours can also contribute to gusty winds that can break tree limbs and knock over a few poorly rooted or top-heavy trees.
A shelf cloud was captured over the National Weather Service office in Wichita, Kansas, on Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, as a potent storm rolled into the region. (Twitter / Kevin Darmofal, NWS employee)
Motorists and airline passengers should be prepared for delays related to the storms in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Buffalo, New York.
"Farther southwest during late Thursday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms will develop and become heavy, gusty and locally severe in parts of eastern Colorado, northeastern New Mexico, western Nebraska, western Kansas and portions of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.
Damaging wind gusts, large hail and flash flooding are the greatest threats from these High Plains storms into Thursday night.
A camera at AccuWeather's Wichita, Kansas, office showed a shelf cloud hovering overhead Thursday morning, July 16, 2020. (AccuWeather)
On Friday, the greatest threat of severe weather will shift back to the North Central states and adjacent areas of Canada.
"A storm system moving eastward across the southern tier of Canada will help focus the storms in what is likely to be a significant severe weather event," Brett Anderson, AccuWeather's top Canada weather expert, said.
The full spectrum of severe weather is possible on Friday from the Dakotas to Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin, part of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, southern Manitoba, southeastern Saskatchewan and part of northwestern Ontario.
"These likely violent storms on Friday will carry the potential for AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts to 80 mph (130 km/h), hail, flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes," Anderson said.
Cities at risk for the severe storms on Friday include Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota; Aberdeen, South Dakota; Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester, Minnesota; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The threat of severe weather will shift southeastward over the Midwest on Saturday.
The severe weather threat is expected to include Chicago and Rockford, Illinois; Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, Wisconsin; Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa; South Bend, Indiana; and Lansing, Michigan; on Saturday. Southeastern portions of Minnesota will once again face severe weather risks after the potential for damaging storms on Friday.
"Along with the risk of hail, flash flooding and frequent lightning strikes will be the potential for hurricane-force wind gusts to near 75 mph on Saturday," said Anderson.
Storms may continue to be problematic in parts of the Northeast, Ohio Valley and central Plains on Sunday.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
