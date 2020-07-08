High heat inches DC closer to history and demolishes records across the US
By
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jul. 15, 2020 3:22 PM
|
Updated Jul. 15, 2020 3:41 PM
As a heat wave bakes the south and central Plains, organizers have been forced to cancel several of the historic Fort Worth cattle drives because of the heat.
Another string of days barely reaching the 90-degree threshold has kept a record-nearing streak alive in the nation’s capital. After another 90-degree recording at Reagan National Airport shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., saw its 20th straight 90-degree day.
If the sweltering streak continues through Friday, the city will break its record for most consecutive 90-degree plus days, a record shared by the summers of 1980 and 1988.
However, to get there, meteorologists say that temperatures may have to fight through some cooling conditions first. The location where official temperature recordings are taken, at the airport, may play a factor.
“We expect the high temperature to be near 90 F on Thursday as there may be a slight breeze off the Potomac River, which can hold the temperature back just a bit at Reagan National Airport,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. “The airport sits right along the west shores of the Potomac River, where the water temperature is cooler than the land.”
According to Sosnowski, if the breeze is blowing south-southwest, it won’t play a factor. But if it is blowing south-southeast or southeast, it could determine whether the streak lives on or falls short.
Wednesday's mark gave the city its second-longest streak ever, moving past the previous mark set way back in 1872. Earlier this week, National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Cody Ledbetter told AccuWeather that he viewed Monday and Tuesday's conditions as the biggest threats to snap the streak. Going into the second half of the week, record-keepers may need to prepare a new section of the record book.
Many states away, enough new record book chapters have been rewritten in the Southwest that some areas might as well just get an entirely new record book.
On Tuesday, another 15 daily records were set or matched in Texas alone. According to NWS meteorologist Jeff Vitale, who works in the Lubbock, Texas, office, conditions have hardly budged in the past week, keeping the blanket of heat draped over the region.
"We've seen this upper-level ridge over the area for the past week and it's coupled with the relatively dry spring we had," Vitale told AccuWeather. "The dryness contributed to the amount of heat. We're in a drought at the moment."
The drought conditions started in the spring and robbed the area of the normal wet period of the year, which typically occurs in May and June. Vitale said those same drought conditions have extended over the New Mexico state line.
Lubbock saw new daily high temperature records set on both Monday and Tuesday this week, starting the week off on a historically sweaty note. Monday's high in the city reached 110 F and Tuesday's high reached even higher to 111 F.
Elsewhere in Texas, new daily record high temperatures were set in Amarillo, Borger, Childress, Del Rio, Miami, Midland, San Angelo, San Antonio, and Victoria. In Midland, residents saw the all-time high temperature record from 1933 fall as thermometers reached 111 F.
AccuWeather's National Reporter Bill Wadell reported this week that some water parks have reopened at half capacity to help residents cool down in the extreme Texas heat while following coronavirus safety guidelines. He said that even AccuWeather RealFeel Shade™ values have been eclipsing the 100-degree mark, adding to the grueling nature of the heat wave.
The heat has been so intense that it forced organizers to cancel several historic cattle drives in Fort Worth, Texas. And cattle drivers are paying special attention to give the animals extra water, shade and care during the searing heat.
"Animals are just like us. They get too hot just like we do," Lynette Jones of Springfield, Illinois, told Wadell. She traveled to Fort Worth specifically to see a cattle drive and visit family.
The recent record-breaking heat in Texas forced organizers to cancel cattle drives in Fort Worth, disappointing visitors who came in from around the country. (AccuWeather / Bill Wadell)
For many Texans, the annually hot summer conditions may not be out of the norm, but this year's particularly intense heat is hard to live in, even for the most adapted residents.
"We're used to it normally being pretty warm this time of year," Vitale said. "But this is pretty excessive."
Additional reporting by AccuWeather's Bill Wadell.
