Chicago, Milwaukee metro areas at risk for damaging derecho
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 27, 2021 12:42 PM EDT
Strong thunderstorms with flooding downpours and hail will start the week on a dangerous note from the Dakotas to northern Michigan.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that atmospheric conditions may allow for fast-moving, high wind event that could impact metro areas from Chicago to Milwaukee Tuesday and Wednesday.
The repetitive pattern of severe weather forecast for portions of the north-central United States this week includes the risk of a long-lived complex of severe thunderstorms, called a derecho, that can cause damage over a span of at least 250 miles. This system could pack wind gusts of up to 100 mph, causing life-threatening and damaging consequences to a swath of the country that is home to more than 10 million.
Farmers and residents in the Central states are still struggling to recover from a derecho that produced a path of destruction from Nebraska to Michigan and Indiana on Aug. 10, 2020. Crop and property damage as well as business losses from the 2020 derecho totaled in the billions of dollars.
The risk for a derecho amid the approaching severe weather outbreak will cover an area farther to the north than the one that hit last year.
The rounds of severe thunderstorms are being set up by a northward bulge in the jet stream that represents a zone of high pressure at multiple levels in the atmosphere. This pattern produces hot air and a lack of thunderstorms within its dome, but on the edges of the high-pressure area, thunderstorms tend to erupt and can become severe.
Storms that rolled across the Great Lakes region during Monday night and Tuesday morning will set up the severe weather risk for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
"Storms from the day before can cool the atmosphere enough to limit the risk of severe weather the next day but lead to more violent storms near the edge of the cool air to the north and the hot air to the south," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz explained.
Throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, severe storms are forecast to erupt across parts of the Northeastern states and farther west over parts of the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest. Storms from eastern South Dakota through southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin have the potential to bring large hail and flash flooding. AccuWeather StormMax™ winds of 90 mph are predicted from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night in the most intense storms over the North Central states.
Wednesday evening into Wednesday night is when conditions will pose the biggest threat of a derecho, AccuWeather forecasters say.
AccuWeather is projecting the first big storms will erupt during the day Wednesday near or in the Minneapolis area. Assisting this burst in thunderstorm development will be a ripple in the jet stream. These first storms may not move at breakneck speed and have the potential to bring very large hail, isolated strong wind gusts and flash flooding.
As the storms grow skyward and approach the fast-moving air aloft over the course of the afternoon, they are forecast to roll southeastward with increasing forward speed.
Along the way, major cities, such as Rochester, Minnesota; Milwaukee, LaCrosse and Madison, Wisconsin; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Chicago and Rockford, Illinois; South Bend and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be at risk for dangerous, damaging and disruptive weather. As the storms approach and move through the metro areas, airline delays and ground stops are likely.
Storms from late Wednesday through Wednesday night could be moving along at 40-60 mph at times and result in rapidly changing weather conditions for those outdoors and on the highways. The sudden, powerful storms can knock over trucks and mobile homes and blind motorists.
Locations in central and southern Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa, northern Illinois, part of southern Michigan, northern Indiana, and northwestern Ohio will be at risk for thunderstorms with winds gusting to hurricane force (74 mph or greater). At this force, regional power outages are likely due to falling trees. Property damage can be significant. Vast fields of corn and other crops can be flattened.
Rod Pierce stands in a cornfield damaged in the derecho that occurred on Aug. 10, 2020, near Woodward, Iowa. The fast-moving complex of severe storms hit several Midwestern states but was especially devastating in Iowa as it cut west to east through the state's midsection with winds of up to 140 mph. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AccuWeather is projecting local StormMax™ wind gusts to reach near 100 mph with the event Wednesday night. As storms approach, people are urged to move indoors and away from windows as winds that pick up loose objects can cause the glass to shatter. Tall trees can be a hazard for parked vehicles beneath as there is a significant risk of large limbs crashing down.
The sudden rush of wind associated with the fast-moving complex of storms has the potential to cause water levels on Lake Michigan, and perhaps Lake Erie, to fluctuate significantly over a few hours. This phenomenon, in which large bodies of water start to rock back and forth, is known as a seiche and sometimes referred to as a meteotsunami.
Should the seiche develop, there can be water level rises of several inches to 10 feet or more along the lakeshores of Michigan and Erie that can lead to flooding, depending on the severity of the rush of wind. The rocking motion could last from hours to a day or more.
On Thursday, the risk of violent, fast-moving complexes of storms will tend to diminish over the Upper Midwest, but storms near the Ohio Valley can be locally severe with flash flooding, hail, strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado.
