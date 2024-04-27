Central states preparing for another round of volatile storms on Saturday

Following a hazardous day filled with tornadoes and intense storms across the Plains, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the pattern on Saturday can pose eerily similar threats.

A large tornado ripped through the town of Minden, Iowa, causing extensive damage to property on April 26.

Following a volatile eruption of severe weather across the Plains on Friday, resulting in nearly 80 preliminary tornado reports, the pattern unfolding across the nation's midsection on Saturday may be eerily similar to Friday, bringing hazards such as damaging wind gusts, large hail, flash flooding and large tornadoes.

To put into perspective how numerous the storm reports were on Friday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus noted that the last day that there were more than 75 filtered tornado reports was March 31st, 2023. On that date there were 163 filtered tornado reports.

Roughly 11 states will be within the danger zone for severe thunderstorms into Saturday night. Similar to Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists have marked another rare 'high' risk for severe weather from south-central Oklahoma to east-central Kansas and the western border of Missouri for Saturday outlining the area with the best prospects for destructive, widespread and dangerous storms.

Storms that ripped through the Plains on Friday were associated with the first of two expansive storm systems to pulse across the Central states into the start of the new week. On Saturday, this initial feature will continue to track northeastward and move over the Great Lakes, eventually pushing into southeastern Canada as the secondary storm makes its debut across the Plains.

Forecasters warn that the second zone of low pressure emerging into the Plains Saturday will support multiple rounds of severe and even tornadic storms from Texas to Iowa into the overnight hours. Storms that develop over the southern Plains through Saturday night will be capable of packing intense wind gusts of 65-75 mph, large hail, torrential downpours and strong tornadoes.

The risk for severe storms through Saturday night will span roughly 1,400 miles across a chunk of the Central U.S., home to over 35 million people. Potent thunderstorms can begin to ramp up by the midday and afternoon hours for many locations.

Tornado watches were already in effect across a portion of north-central Texas and western Oklahoma by Saturday morning, expanding to central and eastern Kansas by the midday period.

Along the northern fringes of the storm into southern Wisconsin, northwest Illinois and northern Michigan, there will be some risk for severe weather from Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening. The primary concerns within storms into the Great Lakes region on Saturday will be hail, locally damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Preparation is key, stay weather-aware

Due to the high risk nature of the storms through Saturday night and the widespread coverage area of hazardous storms, experts urge the tens of millions of people within the danger zone this weekend to be prepared.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said, "With such a volatile atmospheric setup favoring severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, AccuWeather meteorologists remain concerned that a second tornado outbreak in as many days may occur [into] Saturday night, which may once again include some particularly intense or long-track tornadoes. As sadly seen on Friday, such tornadoes can be especially dangerous and result in significant property damage, especially if a populated area is struck.”

Porter added that AccuWeather meteorologists recommend people in the risk areas to make sure they have multiple ways of getting weather warnings so they can quickly move to safe shelter if faced with an immediate threat.

Another component of the storms that should not be disregarded is the flood risk. Due to the repeat downpours and rounds of storms since late last week, locations from northeast Oklahoma to southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri can face a widespread flash flood risk through Sunday night.

Residents are urged to take additional caution when traveling and should not attempt to drive on flooded roadways. Experts from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into dangerous floodwaters.

Plains severe weather risk to linger through the weekend

On Sunday, the same area of low pressure that will spark storms across the Plains on Saturday will shift eastward, bringing yet another day of hazards.

Locations from central Texas to eastern Nebraska and Iowa will be at risk once again from Sunday to Sunday night. Two moderate risk zones are being highlighted around cities like Omaha, Nebraska, and Little Rock, Arkansas, as places where the chances for robust storms is greater.

Localized damaging wind gusts of 55-65 mph will be possible with peak winds up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph. Other severe weather risks such as hail, intense downpours and isolated tornadoes will also be within the realm of possibilities on Sunday.

Residents are cautioned to stay hyper-vigilent when the risk for severe weather lasts into the overnight hours. Potent thunderstorms hidden under the cover of darkness, especially when there is an isolated tornado threat, can result in an elevated danger.

The threat will continue to evolve into the new workweek as the primary zone of low pressure nudges northeastward. From Monday to Monday night, thunderstorms can develop across the Mississippi Valley and pose yet another risk for severe weather hazards like hail, gusty winds and flash flooding.

On Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a new zone of low pressure will eject from the Rocky Mountains into the central states. The chance for additional storms will arise as thunderstorms erupt Tuesday evening from far eastern Kansas to Iowa and southern Minnesota. Storms can pack hail and locally damaging winds as they evolve into the night.

