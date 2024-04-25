Photos and videos of catastrophic damage are emerging on social media, showing utter destruction in Elkhorn, Nebraska, a suburb of Ohama, in the wake of a massive tornado that tore through.

Video shows the scary moments as a massive tornado spins toward the town of Elkhorn, Nebraska, on April 26.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter for Elkhorn-area residents, according to the Omaha Police Department. Douglas County authorities report a reunification center is being established at Elkhorn Middle School for parents whose students were held during earlier tornado warnings, according to 6 News WOWT.

During a media briefing at 6:30 p.m. CDT, Omaha police and fire officials say they have extra officers going door-to-door helping people from houses that were "flattened" by the tornado, but no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported. Police say they think media reports regarding warnings helped reduce injuries.

Firefighters work to clear a home damaged by a tornado northwest of Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

Fire Chief Kathy Bossman said damage is also reported in other Nebraska towns, including Arbor Village, Arbor View, and Waterloo. "Right now, we are beginning detailed searches of those neighborhoods; we're going to be looking at each property."

The drone-assisted search will take place overnight and possibly into tomorrow.

A destroyed home is seen northwest of Omaha, Neb., after a storm tore through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

A destroyed house is seen northwest of Omaha, Nebraska, after storms swept through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

Debris is seen from a destroyed home northwest of Omaha, Nebraska, after a storm tore through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

"Challenges include power outages; we have power lines down, we have gas leaks, we have unstable structures, we have trees that are down," Chief Bossman said.

The Omaha Police Department tweeted it has established a command center and additional officers are being brought in to assist with 911 calls citywide. Officers are asking everyone to avoid the Elkhorn area “as emergency personnel are assisting those in the path of the tornado.”

As of 7:30 p.m. CDT, poweroutage.us is reporting 7,000 customers are without power in Nebraska.