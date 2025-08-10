First Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 season may form around mid-August

A tropical rainstorms is predicted to evolve into a hurricane this week over the Atlantic Ocean. The next named storm will be called Erin.

A tropical rainstorm in the Atlantic basin is on the verge of further organization and may be on its way to a hurricane this week, AccuWeather hurricane experts say. Meanwhile, two additional areas are also being monitored for potential tropical development this week.

Tropical rainstorm forms

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms that moved off the African coast last week became a tropical rainstorm Sunday morning near the Cabo Verde Islands. Further strengthening is expected and the rainstorm is expected to become a hurricane by late week. The next name on the list is Erin.

"Several factors are working in its favor, including lack of dust, warm water and a lack of disruptive breezes (wind shear)," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill."

If it does strengthen into a hurricane, it would be the first hurricane of the 2025 season. The average date for the first hurricane is Aug. 11.

Locally heavy rain and gusty winds can occur across the Cabo Verde Islands into early this week as the rainstorm moves westward over the Atlantic. Due to the rain and wind impacts, this rainstorm is a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpactTM Scale for the Cabo Verde Islands.

The rainstorm will move westward over the Atlantic into late week before it is expected to make a turn northward just north of the Caribbean by the weekend.

“The upper air pattern late week favors it turning north and likely staying east of the U.S. East Coast," adds Merrill. "However, there can be an increase in rough surf and rip currents along the East Coast beaches next weekend into early the following week."

Elsewhere in the Atlantic

Across the rest of the Atlantic, two areas of interest are being monitored for tropical development this week.

The first area is over the open central Atlantic, where there is a low risk for tropical development early to midweek. No impacts to land are expected as the steering flow of the jet stream will continue to usher the storm northward.

AccuWeather hurricane experts are also highlighting a low risk for tropical development later this week as another cluster of thunderstorms is expected to move off the coast of Africa. This area will have to be monitored for potential impacts to the Caribbean.

The 2025 Atlantic season so far has had four named storms, including Tropical Storm Dexter which formed early August and tracked over the open waters of the Atlantic.

AccuWeather's team of hurricane experts expects 13 to 18 tropical storms, of which seven to 10 will become hurricanes and three to five are likely to evolve into major hurricanes, for the 2025 season.

