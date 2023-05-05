AccuWeather forecasters pinpoint multiple severe weather risks in central US

Even though a widespread severe weather outbreak is not anticipated over the central United States over the next several days, pockets of powerful storms will pose risks to lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. At the same time, heavy downpours will bring some relief to the long-term drought that has gripped the Plains over many months.

The combination of a persistent dip in the jet stream over the western U.S., pieces of energy moving along in that jet stream, warm air and Gulf of Mexico moisture will pave the way for rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the Great Plains and parts of the Mississippi Valley through this weekend and beyond, extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer recently explained in a video posted to Twitter.

Storms on Thursday brought golf ball-sized hail in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Hail roughly the size of tennis balls and baseballs destroyed vehicles and smashed windows in parts of Zavala County, Texas. Gusts close to 70 mph were reported in the strongest storms in central Texas while a tornado was spotted in Lane County, Kansas, located in the western part of the state.

What was left of Thursday night's storms weakened as they moved along the upper Gulf coast on Friday. However, forecasters expect more storms to erupt in portions of central and eastern Texas during the afternoon and evening hours. Another small pocket of heavy to locally severe thunderstorms will affect portions of southern Mississippi and Alabama, as well as southeastern Louisiana.

The main threats from the storms into Friday night will be large hail and strong wind gusts, which can each cause property damage. Hailstones to the size of golf balls are possible while AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts near 80 mph could be recorded.

More than 500 miles to the north, another pocket of severe weather will unfold and be centered on Nebraska late Friday and Friday night. People in this area may be awakened by loud thunder and vivid lightning and may want to put their car in the garage or under the carport Friday night.

"The main threats from the storms that erupt over the central Plains through Friday night will be from large hail and flash flooding from downpours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "Some of the strongest storms may produce damaging wind gusts as well." Motorists venturing along Interstate 80 could have some stretches of dangerous conditions due to the storms.

Two risk areas highlighted by forecasters on Saturday

On Saturday, storms capable of producing high winds, damaging hail and localized flash flooding will extend from central Iowa to eastern Missouri and western Illinois. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out in this area as well.

The major cities of St. Louis and Des Moines, Iowa, will be in the thick of the severe weather threat on Saturday afternoon and evening. Travelers along stretches of interstates 35, 55, 70 and 80 are likely to be affected by the storms.

Farther north, another bubble of severe weather is likely to develop in portions of eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa. The main threats from these storms will be powerful wind gusts and localized flash flooding.

Farther south, the cities of Dallas and San Antonio could be hit by damaging storms on Saturday. The storms will affect a large portion of I-35 and segments of interstates 10 and 20 in Texas.

Saturday's southern U.S. severe weather threat will extend from south-central and southeastern Oklahoma to the Rio Grande River between Del Rio and Laredo, Texas, during the afternoon and evening hours. As in the northern zone on Saturday, all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Severe storms to fire up in similar locations on Sunday

On Sunday, the southern severe weather threat will occur roughly in the same parts of the country as Saturday, but it may shift to the northwest by several dozen miles. The storms will target areas in Oklahoma farther to the northwest along I-35 — including Oklahoma City — and locations as far west as Abilene and Wichita Falls, Texas. The Texas and Oklahoma storms will carry the potential for high winds, damaging hail and a few tornadoes.

Farther north on Sunday, storms will set also set up in an area similar to Saturday.

Sunday's storms will extend from the central Plains to the middle Mississippi Valley. This includes locations from eastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas to much of Iowa, northern Missouri and western Illinois.

All modes of severe weather will be possible on Sunday in this northern zone ranging from damaging winds and hail to localized flash flooding and a few tornadoes.

A separate batch of heavy to locally severe thunderstorms may travel from part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan to Ohio and part of western Pennsylvania from late Saturday night to Sunday.

Rainfall over the Great Plains to the Mississippi Valley in the pattern through the weekend is highly unlikely to have a significant impact on the large rivers. In locations where downpours persist at the local level, flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams is likely.

Since there is some subtropical moisture that will feed into the unsettled pattern through this weekend and into next week, rainfall may help ease and perhaps even break some of the long-term drought that has been a problem for the Great Plains, Timmer said.

The latest United States Drought Monitor report issued on Thursday still showed vast areas of extreme and exceptional drought over the Plains — the worst two drought categories — despite some improvement following a couple of rainstorms in late April.

Abnormally dry to severe drought soil conditions extended across portions of Iowa, Illinois and northern Missouri, where a surge of floodwaters was moving southward along the Mississippi River. The high water, which has shut down locks and barge operations on the upper portion of the river, was produced by the melting of the excessive snowfall from the winter season over the northern tier of the Central states.

Flooding and disruptions are not expected from St. Louis on south along the Mississippi as tributary rivers such as the Missouri, Illinois and Ohio were not experiencing high water and, in some cases, still had water levels below the historical average for May.

AccuWeather meteorologists say a similar weather pattern will continue over the Central states next week. The pattern will favor more pockets of severe weather but not widespread tornado outbreaks that can often occur during the peak month of the year for tornadoes. However, even though no major outbreaks of tornadoes are anticipated over the next week or two, all it takes is one tornado to strike a populated area or farming community to put lives and property at great risk.

As a slight exception, "a storm system will swing from the northern Plains to the Midwest and then the Northeast from Sunday night to Tuesday," Douty said. "This could result in more general heavy to severe thunderstorms for the Ohio Valley region on Monday and perhaps the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday."

Steady rain may develop north of the storm center and move from the Great Lakes to upstate New York and New England early next week.

