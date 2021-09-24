6.0 earthquake shakes Greece, 1 death reported
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Sep. 27, 2021 11:50 AM EDT
Firefighters stand next to a demolished Greek Orthodox church of Profitis Ilias after a strong earthquake in Arkalochori village on the southern island of Crete, Greece, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 has struck the southern Greek island of Crete, and Greek authorities say one person has been killed and several more have been injured. (AP Photo/Harry Nikos)
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Heraklion, Greece, at 9:17 a.m., local time, on Monday, shaking portions of Greece and Turkey. One casualty and 11 injuries have been reported as of Monday morning. More than 1,000 houses are now uninhabitable, according to a local news site.
Two churches and other buildings, including shops and residential properties, were damaged during the earthquake. One of these churches, the church of Prophet Elias in Arkalochori, which was undergoing construction at the time, had parts collapsed during the earthquake. One casualty was reported from this damage. Another person was trapped in his home in Patisidero, Greece.
Structure damage was reported across much of Arkalochori, Greece, and schools and hotels were evacuated across Crete, Greece. In addition, there was also damage to water supply networks following the earthquake, contributing to the school evacuations.
The streets of the village near the epicenter were flooded with residents seeking safety and rubble from damaged buildings. Some roads were closed in Crete as well due to a landslide, which crushed a car. A tsunami risk warning was also issued by local authorities.
Aftershocks ensued across the area, including a 4.6 magnitude earthquake just to the south of the original quake, and a 4.5 magnitude earthquake to the north, though five were felt, according to the EMSC. Some of these were even felt as far as Athens, Greece, and Izmir, Turkey.
"[On Monday], high temperatures are forecast to reach the middle 70s to lower 80s Fahrenheit (24-28 degrees Celsius) across the largest of the Greek Islands, Crete," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer. Conditions should remain sunny, with a few clouds developing on Tuesday, ideal for cleanup. Very little rainfall is in the forecast this week, however, there is a chance for a brief thunderstorm to pass over the island on Wednesday, according to Smithmyer.
