Women's slippers to keep your feet snug and warm as winter moves in
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 4, 2020 12:40 PM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
With most of us home more often these days, slippers are quickly becoming some of the most worn shoes in our wardrobes.
And as temperatures continue to drop and winter begins to move in, it is the perfect time to think about upgrading your indoor foot-wear for the season. Slippers will keep your feet snug and warm all day, whether you're stepping outside to throw out the trash and need something to slip on at the door, or your feet are getting chilly while doing the chores around the house.
We have rounded up some of our recommendations on affordable and high-quality slippers for women. Not to mention - they make a great holiday gift!
Haflinger AS Classic Slipper
Haflinger AS Classic Slipper
$78.95
The Haflinger AS Classic Slipper has a boiler wool upper which is guaranteed to keep you warm, while the latex and double felt insole keeps your feet snug as you walk around the house. The felt-covered rubber outsole offers a secure reliable grip.
Buy it here
CAMPER 'Wabi' Slipper
CAMPER 'Wabi' Slipper
$99.00
This simple and stylish slipper from CAMPER is easy to slip on and designed with a durable sole making it ideal if you need to go into the garden or take the garbage out.
Buy it here
Women's Wicked Good Moccasins
Women's Wicked Good Moccasins
$79.00
The Wicked Good Moccasins are made with superior sheepskin and naturally warm premium shearling lining to keep your feet feeling snug in the cold season, not to mention, it also wicks moisture away from the feet. The genuine lamb fur has been treated and is long-lasting.
Buy it here
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$119.95
You can't go wrong with shearling-lined slippers. These Uggs' shearling slippers keep your feet dry and cozy, plus it comes with an extra durable sole, making this ideal for those that may be using slippers outdoors semi-regularly.
Buy it here
ACORN 'Dara' Slipper
ACORN 'Dara' Slipper
$49.95
Acorn's Dara slipper is made from a fine Italian-wool blend. Lined with a faux-fur polyester lining that wicks the moisture from your feet. With a floral pattern printed on the side made from a felt and stitching for additional details.
Buy it here
